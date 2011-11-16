US Cash Products-Refinery restart undermines Midwest diesel

* BP's Indiana, refinery restart cuts Chicago ULSD diffs

* Gulf Coast, Midwest gasoline diffs slide as stocks build

NEW YORK, Nov 16 Midwest distillate markets lost ground on Wednesday as one of the reasons behind their recent strength, refinery maintenance, became less of an issue as a Chicago refinery restarted after a turnaround, market sources said.

A crude distillation unit and a coker were returned to service Tuesday at BP's ( BP.N ) ( BP.L ) 405,000 barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, following maintenance that began on Oct. 31.

That should effectively prevent a retest of the three-year highs in Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials. [ID:nWEN0906]

Chicago Cycle 3 ULSD was pegged at 7.50/8.00 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating oil futures contract, a loss of 2.50 cents since Tuesday. The Chicago ULSD market has lost nearly 14.00 cents on a differential basis since Friday.

The drivers for the market's strength included: the end of the autumn crop harvest season, regional pipeline line fill demand and shale oil development in the Northern Tier, along with the refinery maintenance.

Group 3 ULSD, meanwhile, was steady with prompt barrels pegged at 6.50/7.00 cents over. The Group 3 market saw its differentials lose ground on Tuesday.

U.S. distillate stocks, fell for the seventh straight week in weekly data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, marking the biggest seven-week drop since February of 2004. U.S. stocks fell be 2.14 million barrels to 133.73 million barrels. [EIA/S]

U.S. refinery utilization rose 2.2 percentage points to 84.8 percent of capacity in the weekly report, indicating that the refinery maintenance period was starting to wrap up. Earlier in the week, a Gulf Coast refinery owned by Valero ( VLO.N ) restarted following planned maintenance.[ID:nWNAB0842]

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline retreated 1.5 cents per gallon to 7.5 cents under NYMEX December RBOB gasoline futures, continuing a decline due to increasing supply as refineries completed planned and unplanned maintenance.

The EIA said regional gasoline inventory rose 1.19 million barrels to 72.9 million barrels last week, reflecting the refinery restarts.

Overall U.S. gasoline inventories rose nearly 1 million barrels to 205.16 million barrels.

In the New York Harbor market, gasoline markets were steady to modestly lower in thin trade, while distillate markets edged lower. Traders noted that the volatility of the NYMEX trading screen was keeping cash market traders on the sidelines.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 7.50 cents under December RBOB futures, down 1.5 cents due to growing supply.

Newly prompt Cycle 64 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen down a half cent from Tuesday's levels in a bid-offer spread between 2.50 cents and 3.00 cents under the December heating oil screen

Cycle 64 54-grade jet fuel was unchanged at 1.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 4.00/4.50 cents over, modestly weaker. Any-November M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 1.25/1.50 cents over, modestly higher, while any-November barrels were heard done at 0.25 cent over, down slightly..

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.25 cents under January RBOB futures.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.00/0.50 cent under, while any-November barrels were pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat.

Low sulfur diesel was called 0.25/0.75 cent over.

Prompt and any-November ULSD were talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 1.25 cents over, unchanged on the day, while prompt kerosene was called either side of 10.00 cents over, also unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago ULSD was pegged at 7.50/8.00 cents over, down 2.50 cents, as the market embraced a new trading cycle.

Prompt November Group 3 ULSD was talked at 6.50/7.00 cents over, up a quarter cent, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Prompt Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was talked at 11.00/9.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent from Tuesday.

Prompt November Group 3 gasoline was called 5.25/4.75 cents under, down 1.50 cents, while any-November barrels were pegged at a 0.50 cent discount to the prompt barrel.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)