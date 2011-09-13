US Cash Products-Abundant supplies push gasoline down

* Gulf Coast gasoline exports push prices down in Midwest

* Distillate differentials weaken across the board

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Midwest gasoline differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's October RBOB futures contract continued to decline on Tuesday ahead of seasonal grade changes later in the week, on ample supplies from Gulf Coast markets and the return to service of regional refineries.

Chicago gasoline fell 2.00 cents a gallon while Group Three gasoline slipped 1.60 cents a gallon, traders said.

Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) restarted a gasoline-making unit at the 212,000 barrels-per-day Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery over the weekend leading to a a 4.50 cents decline in Chicago differentials on Tuesday.

A Gulf Coast trader said Gulf gasoline stocks have increased as refineries hiked utilization while recent Gulf storms interrupted refined product export traffic to Latin America and South America.

Gulf M3 gasoline differentials slipped 0.75 cent on Tuesday, pressured by robust supply. Its latest five-day lifting cycle also scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed that Gulf gasoline stocks increased in four of the last six weeks of reported inventory data through the week ended Sept. 2.

Two of those weeks -- that ended July 29 and Sept. 2 -- Tropical Storms Don and Lee, respectively, prompted shutdowns and interruptions of ship traffic and offshore oil and gas production.

However, the storms did not hamper Gulf refineries, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization in the region increased each week of that six-week stretch except that ended Aug. 26, when upsets at various refineries, rather than storms, prompted a slight decrease. Utilization in the region reached 94.2 percent of capacity in the week ended Sept. 2.

The EIA is slated to release last week's inventory data on Wednesday.

Differentials for Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel each fell by half a penny per gallon versus the NYMEX October heating oil futures contract on Tuesday, traders said.

Growing supplies and lackluster demand resulted in softening differentials across the board in the New York Harbor gasoline and distillate markets. Traders noted that most, if not all, supply disruptions caused by the recent double-whammy of Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee have abated and that there was plenty of supply of refined product in the region.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 52 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.25, 3.50 and 3.75 cents under October RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent.

Cycle 52 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped half a penny to 3.00 cents under.

Scheduling Cycle 52 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.85 and 2.00 cents under, down half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 53 heating oil was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was talked weaker at 2.75/3.25 cents over, while any-September barrels were also pegged weaker at either side of 3.00 cents over. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was offered at 7.50 cents over, seeking buyers.

Prompt F4 RBOB and barrels loading by Sept 20, were called 0.25/0.75 cents over, 2.00 cents weaker than levels seen Monday. Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to the screen, with a deal heard done at that level, down a half cent.

A prompt F2 RBOB barge was heard offered at 12.00 cents over, seeking buyers.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 0.75/1.25 cents over November RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent. Ratable November F4 RBOB was pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat to December RBOB futures, unchanged.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 26.00/27.00 cents over, up modestly from Monday. Prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was called 29.00/30.00 cents over, down about 1.50 cents.

Prompt ULSD was done at 3.00 cents over, down a half cent from Monday, while any-September barrels were talked at either side of 3.50 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was heard done at 1.50 cents under, down 0.15 cent and low sulfur diesel continued to be talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel was offered at 3.50 cents over, seeking buyers, while any-September barrels were called either side of 4.00 cents over. Prompt kerosene was called either side of 12.00 cents over, down about 4.00 cents from Monday's settlement.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 1.00/2.00 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures, while Group Three gasoline fell 1.60 cents to 7.50/8.25 cents over futures, after trading earlier at 8.75 cents over.

ULSD differentials in both Group Three and Chicago markets were steady on Tuesday at 4.00 cents and 3.50 cents over October heating oil futures, respectively. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley)