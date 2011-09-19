US Cash Products-Harbor distillates gain on demand

* More demand boosts Harbor distillates

* Midwest distillates rise on early harvest demand

Sept 19 New York Harbor cash distillates differentials inched up on Monday as seasonal demand picked up, traders said.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel was offered a half cent a gallon higher at 4.50 cents over the October heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

The shutdown of a hydrotreater at the Point Breeze section of Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia earlier in the month also supported distillate basis in the region. [ID:nWNAB7201]

Harbor gasoline differentials also traded higher on Monday with F4 RBOB seen about a half cent a gallon higher as renewed buying interest surged in the market.

In the Midwest, early harvest demand in the Midwest supported distillate differentials in both Group Three and Chicago markets, each of which logged a rise of a quarter cent per gallon.

"We are starting to see lifting pick up heading into harvest," a Midwest trader said.

However, declining gasoline consumption in the region weighed helped push Group Three gasoline differentials down by nearly a penny per gallon, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, summer-to-winter grade M3 gasoline differentials held steady with Friday's levels as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed half a penny per gallon on Colonial Pipeline scheduling.

Space is limited on both the Colonial's main gasoline and distillate pipelines because of allocations. The Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 53 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.50 and 4.00 cents under October RBOB futures, flat with Friday's levels.

Cycle 53 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done flat to the October heating oil screen, then at 0.25 and 0.50 cent over, up 0.75 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 53 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 0.50 cent over, up half a penny.

Heating oil for Cycle 54 was steady at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 was offered steady to Friday levels at 4.50 cents over.

Prompt F4 RBOB traded a half cent higher at 2.25 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures.

Any-September F4 RBOB also rose a quarter cent, bid at even to the screen and offered a half cent over.

Prompt ULSD rose a half cent to 4.50 cents over October heating oil futures.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.50 cents under, down a quarter cent.

Low sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 0.50 cents over, a quarter cent lower that Friday's settlement.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 4.00/4.50 cents over, down a half cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 gasoline in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to trade at 1.00 cent under October RBOB gasoline, while Group Three gasoline traded at 2.10 cents over, down about 0.90 cent.

ULSD in Chicago rose a quarter cent to 1.00/2.00 cents over October heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD also rose a quarter cent to 5.50 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by John Picinich)