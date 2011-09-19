US Cash Products-Group Three diesel up as demand rises

* Group Three diesel up on early harvest demand

* Harbor distillates up, then down

* Gulf gasoline slips on pipeline scheduling (Recasts, updates with end-day prices and commentary)

Sept 19 Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed half a penny per gallon on Monday as early harvest demand began growing, traders said.

"We are starting to see lifting pick up heading into harvest," a Midwest trader said.

However, Chicago ULSD differentials lost a mid-day gain of a quarter cent a gallon by day's end.

Declining gasoline consumption in the region weighed on Group Three gasoline differentials, which fell nearly a penny per gallon, traders said.

New York Harbor cash distillates differentials inched up earlier on Monday as seasonal demand picked up, but they later retreated to trade at even to Friday levels, traders said.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel was offered a half cent a gallon higher at 4.50 cents over the October heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange by mid-day, but later fell to 4.00 cents over, traders said.

Harbor gasoline differentials also traded higher on Monday with F4 RBOB seen about a half cent a gallon higher as renewed buying interest surged in the market.

On the Gulf Coast, summer-to-winter grade M3 gasoline differentials slipped 1.75 cents per gallon as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed half a penny per gallon early on Monday, but ended the day down 0.75 cent from Friday's levels, also on Colonial Pipeline scheduling.

Space is limited on both the Colonial's main gasoline and distillate pipelines because of allocations. The Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 53 M3 gasoline was seen done early Monday at 3.50 and 4.00 cents under October RBOB futures, flat with Friday's levels, but ended the day at 5.50 cents under, down 1.75 cents.

Cycle 53 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done flat to the October heating oil screen, then at 0.25, 0.30, 0.35 and and 0.50 cent over, up 0.75 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 53 54-grade jet fuel was seen done early Monday at 0.50 cent over, up half a penny, but slipped to 0.75 cent under by day's end, down 0.75 cent overall.

Heating oil for Cycle 54 was steady at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 was offered steady to Friday levels at 4.50 cents over and M2 gasoline was seen at 6.25 cents over.

Prompt F4 RBOB traded a half cent higher at 2.25 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures.

Any-September F4 RBOB also rose a quarter cent, bid at even to the screen and offered a half cent over.

Prompt ULSD rose a half cent to 4.50 cents over October heating oil futures then later fell a half cent to 4.00 cents over, even to Friday's settlement.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.75 cents under, down a half cent.

Low sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 0.50 cents over, a quarter cent lower than Friday's settlement.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 4.00/4.50 cents over, down a half cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 gasoline in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to trade at 1.00 cent under October RBOB gasoline, while Group Three gasoline traded at 2.10 cents over, down about 0.90 cent.

ULSD in Chicago was steady at 1.00/1.50 cents over October heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 5.50/6.00 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by John Picinich and Jim Marshall)