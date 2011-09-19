版本:
US Cash Products-Group Three diesel up as demand rises

 * Group Three diesel up on early harvest demand
 * Harbor distillates up, then down
 * Gulf gasoline slips on pipeline scheduling
 (Recasts, updates with end-day prices and commentary)
  Sept 19 Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel
differentials climbed half a penny per gallon on Monday as
early harvest demand began growing, traders said.
 "We are starting to see lifting pick up heading into
harvest," a Midwest trader said.
 However, Chicago ULSD differentials lost a mid-day gain of
a quarter cent a gallon by day's end.
 Declining gasoline consumption in the region weighed on
Group Three gasoline differentials, which fell nearly a penny
per gallon, traders said.
New York Harbor cash distillates differentials inched up
earlier on Monday as seasonal demand picked up, but they later
retreated to trade at even to Friday levels, traders said.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel was offered a half cent a gallon
higher at 4.50 cents over the October heating oil contract on
the New York Mercantile Exchange by mid-day, but later fell to
4.00 cents over, traders said.
 Harbor gasoline differentials also traded higher on Monday
with F4 RBOB seen about a half cent a gallon higher as renewed
buying interest surged in the market.
 On the Gulf Coast, summer-to-winter grade M3 gasoline
differentials slipped 1.75 cents per gallon as its latest
five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline.
 Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed half a penny per
gallon early on Monday, but ended the day down 0.75 cent from
Friday's levels, also on Colonial Pipeline scheduling.
 Space is limited on both the Colonial's main gasoline and
distillate pipelines because of allocations. The Colonial
transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S.
Northeast.
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Scheduling Cycle 53 M3 gasoline was seen done early Monday
at 3.50 and 4.00 cents under October RBOB futures, flat with
Friday's levels, but ended the day at 5.50 cents under, down
1.75 cents.
 Cycle 53 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done
flat to  the October heating oil screen, then at 0.25, 0.30,
0.35 and and 0.50 cent over, up 0.75 cent.
 Scheduling Cycle 53 54-grade jet fuel was seen done early
Monday at 0.50 cent over, up half a penny, but slipped to 0.75
cent under by day's end, down 0.75 cent overall.
 Heating oil for Cycle 54 was steady at 4.75/4.25 cents
under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt M3 was offered steady to Friday levels at 4.50 cents
over and M2 gasoline was seen at 6.25 cents over.
 Prompt F4 RBOB traded a half cent higher at 2.25 cents over
October RBOB gasoline futures.
 Any-September F4 RBOB also rose a quarter cent, bid at even
to the screen and offered a half cent over.
 Prompt ULSD rose a half cent to 4.50 cents over October
heating oil futures then later fell a half cent to 4.00 cents
over, even to Friday's settlement.
 Prompt heating oil was called 1.75 cents under, down a half
cent.
 Low sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 0.50 cents
over, a quarter cent lower than Friday's settlement.
 Prompt jet fuel was talked at 4.00/4.50 cents over, down a
half cent.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Cycle 3 gasoline in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to trade at 1.00
cent under October RBOB gasoline, while Group Three gasoline
traded at 2.10 cents over, down about 0.90 cent.
 ULSD in Chicago was steady at 1.00/1.50 cents over October
heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to
5.50/6.00 cents over.
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in
New York; Editing by John Picinich and Jim Marshall)

