US Cash Products-Harbor, Gulf gasoline shows gains

Sept 22 New York Harbor gasoline and distillate differentials strengthened on Thursday in tandem with hikes in Gulf Coast cash products as import opportunities from across the Atlantic remained closed, traders said.

F4 gasoline differentials for delivery on Sept. 25 were seen more than a cent per gallon higher with trades reported earlier at 1.50 cents over the October RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange and later bid at a penny per gallon over futures.

Differentials Gulf Coast M3 gasoline, the transitional summer-to-winter grade, climbed about 1.25 cents on Thursday, traders said.

Harbor winter-grade RBOB gasoline for end of September delivery traded about a half cent stronger and was bid at even to the screen and offered at 0.25 cent over, Harbor traders added.

Harbor distillates also rose on Thursday, trailing boosts in Gulf Coast distillates. Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the Harbor traded 1.25 cents higher as Gulf ULSD differentials gained half a cent per gallon on strong export demand from Latin America, South America and Europe, traders said.

Harbor jet fuel differentials inched up 0.75 cent a gallon while Gulf jet fuel differentials gained half a cent per gallon as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Space is limited on both the Colonial's main lines for gasoline and distillates because of repeated allocations. The Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline differentials extended declines on sluggish demand, falling a penny per gallon. Group Three gasoline, however, was seen slightly stronger at 0.50 cents over, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 54 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.50 and 5.00 cents under October RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 54 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.00 cent over the October heating oil screen, up half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 54 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.00 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 55 heating oil walked at 5.25/4.75 cents under, down 0.75 cent.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

F4 gasoline for delivery on Sept. 25 traded more than a cent higher at 1.50 cents over and was rebid at 1.00 cent over.

Winter-grade RBOB traded about a half cent higher at 0.00/0.25 cent over futures.

Conventional M3 gasoline was unchanged, heard offered at 4.00 cents over futures for cycle 50.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 5.75 cents over.

Jet fuel rose 0.75 cent to 5.00 cents over.

Heating oil was steady at 1.75 cents under while low-sulfur diesel was seen flat at 0.50 cent over, traders added.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 2.50 cents over while Group Three gasoline rose a half cent to 0.50 cent over October RBOB gasoline futures.

Chicago ULSD lost a quarter cent and was seen at even to the October heating oil futures screen.

Group Three ULSD rose 0.10 cent to 5.60 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)