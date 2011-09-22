版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 03:51 BJT

US Cash Products-Harbor, Gulf gasoline shows gains

 * Harbor gasoline up as Europe arb closed
 * Gulf gasoline gains help boost Harbor
 (Updates with end-day prices)
 Sept 22 New York Harbor gasoline and distillate
differentials strengthened on Thursday in tandem with hikes in
Gulf Coast cash products as import opportunities from across
the Atlantic remained closed, traders said.
 F4 gasoline differentials for delivery on Sept. 25 were
seen more than a cent per gallon higher with trades reported
earlier at 1.50 cents over the October RBOB gasoline contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange and later bid at a penny
per gallon over futures.
 Differentials for Gulf Coast M3 gasoline, the transitional
summer-to-winter grade, climbed about 1.25 cents on Thursday,
traders said.
 Harbor winter-grade RBOB gasoline for end of September
delivery traded about a half cent stronger and was bid at even
to the screen and offered at 0.25 cent over, Harbor traders
added.
 Harbor distillates also rose, trailing boosts in Gulf Coast
distillates. Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the
Harbor traded 1.25 cents higher as Gulf ULSD differentials
gained 0.75 cent per gallon on strong export demand from Latin
America, South America and Europe, traders said.
 Harbor jet fuel differentials inched up 0.75 cent a gallon
while Gulf jet fuel differentials gained 1.25 cents per gallon
as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move
on the Colonial Pipeline.
 Space is limited on both the Colonial's main lines for
gasoline and distillates because of repeated allocations. The
Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the
U.S. Northeast.
 In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline differentials extended
declines on sluggish demand, falling 1.25 cents per gallon.
Group Three gasoline, however, was seen half a cent stronger,
traders said.
 For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Cycle 54 M3 gasoline was seen done 5.00, 4.50, 4.00 and
3.75 cents under October RBOB futures, up 1.25 cents.
 Cycle 54 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
1.00, 1.20 and 1.25 cent over the October heating oil screen,
up 0.75 cent.
 Scheduling Cycle 54 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.00
and 2.00 cent over, up 1.25 cents.
 Newly prompt Cycle 55 heating oil walked at 5.25/4.75 cents
under, down 0.75 cent.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Conventional transitional M3 gasoline rose a half cent to
3.50 cents over.
 F4 gasoline for delivery on Sept. 25 traded more than a
cent higher at 1.50 cents over earlier in the day and at 1.00
cent over in the afternoon.
 F4 RBOB for end-of-month delivery rose a half cent to 0.25
cents over.
 RBOB gasoline for ratable October delivery was done
0.50/0.75 cents over November futures.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 5.75
cents over.
 Jet fuel rose 0.75 cent to 5.00 cents over.
 Heating oil was steady at 1.75 cents under while low-sulfur
diesel was seen flat at 0.50 cent over, traders added.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Chicago gasoline fell a 1.25 cents a gallon to 3.00/2,50
cents under while Group Three gasoline rose a half cent to 0.50
cents over October RBOB gasoline futures.
 Chicago ULSD lost a cent and was seen at 0.25 cents under
the October heating oil futures screen. Group Three ULSD was
flat at 5.50 cents over.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in
New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)

