US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline rises as refinery for sale

Sept 27 New York Harbor refined products markets jumped on Tuesday after ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) said its 185,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, is for sale. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1]

The announcement to idle and sell the plant hiked any-September RBOB gasoline differentials by a penny per gallon versus the New York Mercantile Exchange's October RBOB futures contract.

Ratable October F4 RBOB differentials climbed even further, by about 2.00 cents per gallon.

Analysts have said ConocoPhillips also may sell its 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, though the company has not publicly disclosed that plan. [ID:nN1E7851RU]

Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) also is trying to sell its two Pennsylvania refineries as its refining segment has posted losses for the last 10 quarters. [ID:nNL3E7K622]

The plans to exit the U.S. Northeast refining sector left the Harbor market to speculate about where it will get its refined products if the plants fail to sell and are shut down.

"The arb with Europe will definitely be open a lot more," said a veteran Harbor gasoline trader, anticipating more tanker traffic from across the Atlantic, especially as Trainer output decreases.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials climbed 5.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday on news that Motiva Enterprises shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 234,700-bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana.

The boost also stemmed from the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday, where space is limited because of allocations, traders said. All told, differentials

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials rose by 1.50 cents per gallon on Tuesday, also on pipeline scheduling.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials fell by 1.50 cents per gallon and Chicago gasoline differentials had a 1.00-cent decline on seasonally weak demand, traders said.

However, Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose by a slight quarter cent per gallon and Chicago ULSD differentials gained 1.50 cents per gallon on growing demand for the autumn harvest, traders said.

"This bodes well for the diesel basis going forward," a Midwest trader said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 55 M3 gasoline climbed 5.00 cents to trade at 1.75 cent over November RBOB futures.

Cycle 55 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady, seen done early Tuesday at 1.25 cents over the November heating oil screen, and later at 1.50, 1.55, 1.60 and 1.65 cents over, up a a quarter cent on the day.

Scheduling Cycle 55 54-grade jet fuel was heard done at 5.00 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

Newly prompt Cycle 56 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt and any-October M3 conventional gasoline were offered at 3.00 cents over November RBOB futures, seeking buyers.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.00/2.25 cents over October RBOB futures, with any-October barrels called 1.75/2.00 cents over, both up close to a penny from Monday's settlement.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was called 2.75/3.00 cents over November RBOB futures, up more than 2.00 cents. Ratable November F5 RBOB was offered at 2.00 cents over December RBOB futures, up 1.25 cents.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over, up a penny from Monday.

Prompt and any-September 318-grade CBOB was talked at either side of 0.50 cent over, up a quarter cent on the day.

Any-September heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, up a half cent on the day. Any-September ULSD was talked at 5.25/5.75 cents over, up 0.50 cent.

Any-September jet fuel jumped by half cent to be pegged at either side of 5.75 cents over, while kerosene was called 11.50/12.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline slipped 1.50 cents to 1.50/1.00 cents under October RBOB futures, while Chicago cycle 1 gasoline fell a penny to 0.50 cent under November RBOB futures to even to the board.

Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel fell half a cent to 5.25/5.75 cents over October heating oil futures, while Chicago ULSD was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over the November heating oil screen. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)