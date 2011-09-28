US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline up as month nears end

* Harbor gasoline gains as trade closes out the month

Sept 28 Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor surged nearly 4 cents per gallon Wednesday as buyers sought to wrap up end-September business before monthly scheduling ends on Friday, traders said.

The Harbor market also continued digesting implications of ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) announcement on Tuesday that the company would idle and try to sell its 185,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1]

Traders said another factor helping boost gasoline differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's October RBOB futures contract was the widening October/November RBOB spread to more than 6 cents in favor of October, up a penny from Tuesday's settlement.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials fell by 2.75 cents per gallon on Wednesday, paring more than half of Tuesday's late-day 5.00-cent gain as trade focused on a a new five-day lifting cycle on the Colonial Pipeline.

Differentials had risen early Tuesday on news that Motiva Enterprises shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit and later as the previous cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial, where space is limited because of allocations.

In the Midwest, gasoline and distillate differentials were mostly unchanged in thin trade on Wednesday, traders said, though ultra-low sulfur diesel gained half a cent per gallon in Chicago and a quarter cent per gallon in Group Three on increasing agricultural demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data release on Wednesday showed a 791,000-barrel increase in U.S. gasoline stocks to 214.86 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 23. [EIA/S]

While East Coast stocks gained 2.4 million barrels last week, Gulf Coast stocks fell by 2 million barrels, the EIA said. Midwest gasoline stocks gained 992,000 barrels.

U.S. distillate stocks rose by a slight 72,000 barrels to 157.67 million barrels last week, the EIA said. Gulf Coast distillate inventories slipped by 1.1 million barrels, while stocks in the Midwest climbed by 878,000 barrels and those in the East Coast rose by 812,000 barrels.

U.S. refinery utilization slipped by 0.5 percentage points to 87.8 percent, the EIA said. Utilization in the East Coast region fell by 3.7 percentage points to 75.4 percent, reflecting a hydrotreater shutdown at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery, [ID:nWNAB7201] as well as an upset at Sunoco's 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. [ID:nWNAB7383]

Gulf Coast refinery utilization slipped 0.8 percentage points to 88.2 percent as Total ( TOTF.PA ) launched a 45-day plantwide turnaround at its 232,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. [ID:nS1E78K0N3]

Midwest refinery utilization fell by 0.2 percentage points to 95.2 percent. The highest utilization in the region this year was 97.1 percent in the week ended June 17.

Midwest refiners have capitalized on cheap, largely landlocked crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the U.S. oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , as the glut has helped keep West Texas Intermediate-priced crude at wide discounts to to oil in the Gulf Coast of Europe. CL-LCO1=R

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 0.50 and 1.00 cent under November RBOB futures, down 2.75 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 55 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.00 cents over the November heating oil screen, up half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel was bid at 5.00 cents over, up about half a penny.

Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 6.00 cents over, up 4.00 cents from Tuesday, while any-September barrels were talked at 5.50/6.00 cents over.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was called 3.00/4.00 cents over the November RBOB futures contract, up a penny from Tuesday.

Prompt and any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked modestly higher at 3.50/4.00 cents over, though no deals were reported done.

Prompt CBOB was pegged at 1.00/2.00 cents over, up 1.25 cents from Tuesday.

Any-September heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cents under, while low sulfur diesel was talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over.

Any-September ULSD was pegged at 5.25/5.75 cents over.

Any-September jet fuel was called 5.50/6.00 cents over, up a quarter cent, while kerosene was talked at either side of 12.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was bid at 0.25 cents under October gasoline futures while Chicago gasoline was seen within range offered a quarter penny over November futures with bids at 0.25 cents under.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose a half cent to 3.75 cents over November futures.

Group Three ULSD was seen a quarter penny higher at 5.75 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)