US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline up as month nears end

 * Harbor gasoline gains as trade closes out the month
 * Widening October/November RBOB spread on NYMEX a factor
 * Gulf gasoline pares gains in gasoline differentials
 Sept 28 Gasoline differentials in the New York
Harbor surged nearly 4 cents per gallon Wednesday as buyers
sought to wrap up end-September business before monthly
scheduling ends on Friday, traders said.
 The Harbor market also continued digesting implications of
ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) announcement on Tuesday that the
company would idle and try to sell its 185,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1]
 Traders said another factor helping boost gasoline
differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's October
RBOB futures contract was the widening October/November RBOB
spread to more than 6 cents in favor of October, up a penny
from Tuesday's settlement.
 On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials fell by 2.75
cents per gallon on Wednesday, paring more than half of
Tuesday's late-day 5.00-cent gain as trade focused on a a new
five-day lifting cycle on the Colonial Pipeline.
 Differentials had risen early Tuesday on news that Motiva
Enterprises shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking
unit and later as the previous cycle scheduled to move on the
Colonial, where space is limited because of allocations.
 In the Midwest, gasoline and distillate differentials were
mostly unchanged in thin trade on Wednesday, traders said,
though ultra-low sulfur diesel gained half a cent per gallon in
Chicago and a quarter cent per gallon in Group Three on
increasing agricultural demand.
 The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly
inventory data release on Wednesday showed a 791,000-barrel
increase in U.S. gasoline stocks to 214.86 million barrels in
the week ended Sept. 23. [EIA/S]
 While East Coast stocks gained 2.4 million barrels last
week, Gulf Coast stocks fell by 2 million barrels, the EIA
said. Midwest gasoline stocks gained 992,000 barrels.
 U.S. distillate stocks rose by a slight 72,000 barrels to
157.67 million barrels last week, the EIA said. Gulf Coast
distillate inventories slipped by 1.1 million barrels, while
stocks in the Midwest climbed by 878,000 barrels and those in
the East Coast rose by 812,000 barrels.
 U.S. refinery utilization slipped by 0.5 percentage points
to 87.8 percent, the EIA said. Utilization in the East Coast
region fell by 3.7 percentage points to 75.4 percent,
reflecting a hydrotreater shutdown at Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N)
335,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery,
[ID:nWNAB7201] as well as an upset at Sunoco's 178,000 bpd
refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. [ID:nWNAB7383]
 Gulf Coast refinery utilization slipped 0.8 percentage
points to 88.2 percent as Total (TOTF.PA) launched a 45-day
plantwide turnaround at its 232,000 bpd refinery in Port
Arthur, Texas. [ID:nS1E78K0N3]
 Midwest refinery utilization fell by 0.2 percentage points
to 95.2 percent. The highest utilization in the region this
year was 97.1 percent in the week ended June 17.
 Midwest refiners have capitalized on cheap, largely
landlocked crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of
the U.S. oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange , as the glut has helped keep West Texas
Intermediate-priced crude at wide discounts to to oil in the
Gulf Coast of Europe. CL-LCO1=R
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Newly prompt Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 0.50 and
1.00 cent under November RBOB futures, down 2.75 cents.
 Scheduling Cycle 55 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 2.00 cents over the November heating oil screen,
up half a cent.
 Newly prompt Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel was bid at 5.00
cents over, up about half a penny.
 Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 6.00 cents
over, up 4.00 cents from Tuesday, while any-September barrels
were talked at 5.50/6.00 cents over.
 Ratable October F4 RBOB was called 3.00/4.00 cents over the
November RBOB futures contract, up a penny from Tuesday.
 Prompt and any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked
modestly higher at 3.50/4.00 cents over, though no deals were
reported done.
 Prompt CBOB was pegged at 1.00/2.00 cents over, up 1.25
cents from Tuesday.
 Any-September heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cents under,
while low sulfur diesel was talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over.
 Any-September ULSD was pegged at 5.25/5.75 cents over.
 Any-September jet fuel was called 5.50/6.00 cents over, up
a quarter cent, while kerosene was talked at either side of
12.00 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Group Three gasoline was bid at 0.25 cents under October
gasoline futures while Chicago gasoline was seen within range
offered a quarter penny over November futures with bids at 0.25
cents under.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose a half cent to 3.75
cents over November futures.
 Group Three ULSD was seen a quarter penny higher at 5.75
cents over.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and
Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

