US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline dips on month-end trade

* Harbor September RBOB 4.00 cents a gallon weaker

* October RBOB barrels seen stronger in Harbor market

* Chicago gasoline tempers late-Wednesday rally

Sept 29 New York Harbor gasoline fell 4.00 cents a gallon on Thursday, canceling out its Wednesday gains on the last day of trade for September barrels, traders said.

Meanwhile, early-October F4 RBOB rose 2.00 cents a gallon for barrels loading by Oct. 5 and 1.25 cents a gallon for barrels loading by Oct. 10.

Harbor distillates for early November trade rose likewise, with heating oil seen up a penny a gallon and ultra-low sulfur diesel called a half cent a gallon higher.

The harbor rally was supported by continued reaction to ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) announcement this week it will idle its 185,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, as it prepares to sell the facility. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1]

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon on Thursday, correcting some of its late-Wednesday gains.

Gasoline differentials jumped six cents a gallon on Wednesday afternoon after BP Plc ( BP.N ) ( BP.L ) shut a crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, traders said, adding the company was attempting to restart the unit on Wednesday.

BP did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

On the Gulf Coast, jet fuel differentials gained half a cent per gallon in pre-weekend buying on Thursday, while M3 gasoline differentials slipped about a quarter cent per gallon, extending Wednesday's 3.00-cent retreat from a nickel-per-gallon jump on Colonial Pipeline scheduling.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 1.50 and 1.25 cents under November RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.85 cents over the November heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel gained half a penny to talk at 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over. F4 RBOB gasoline loading by Oct. 5 was talked at either side of 8.50 cents over November RBOB futures, while barrels loading by Oct. 10 were called 7.00/7.50 cents over.

Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75.4,25 cents over, while ratable November F5 RBOB was done at 2.00 cents over December RBOB futures.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.75/1.00 cents over January RBOB futures, while ratable January F5 RBOB was called 0.75/0.25 cents under February RBOB futures. Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/0.75 cents under March RBOB futures.

Early October M3 conventional gasoline was heard done between 8.75 and 10.50 cents over, and was offered at 10.50 cents over. Any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 7.00/7.50 cents over.

Early October M4 conventional gasoline was done at 9.50 cents over.

Early October heating oil was talked at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, up a half cent. Low sulfur diesel was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over, also up a half cent.

October ULSD was called 6.00/6.50 cents over, up a half cent.

October jet fuel was pegged at either side of 8.00 cents over, up 2.00 cents from Wednesday, while kerosene was called 10.50/11.50 cents over, down a penny.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 4.00/5.00 cents over November RBOB futures.

Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent stronger at 2.50/1.50 cents under October futures while early October barrels traded at 5.50 cents over November futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago was a quarter cent lower at 3.25/3.75 cents over November futures and Group Three ULSD was seen at 5.50/6.00 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)