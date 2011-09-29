US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline dips on month-end trade

* Harbor September RBOB dips 4 cents a gallon
* October RBOB barrels seen stronger in Harbor market
* Chicago gasoline tempers late-Wednesday rally
(Updates with end-day prices)
Sept 29 New York Harbor gasoline fell 4.00
cents a gallon on Thursday, canceling out the previous
session's gains on the last day of trade for September barrels,
traders said.
Early-October F4 RBOB rose 2.00 cents a gallon for barrels
loading by Oct. 5 and 1.25 cents a gallon for barrels loading
by Oct. 10.
Harbor distillates for early November trade rose, with
heating oil seen up a penny a gallon and ultra-low-sulfur
diesel called half a cent per gallon higher.
The harbor rally was supported by continued reaction to
ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) announcement this week that it will
idle its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer,
Pennsylvania as it prepares to sell the facility.
In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon,
correcting some of its late-Wednesday gains.
Gasoline differentials had jumped 6 cents a gallon on
Wednesday afternoon after BP Plc (BP.N)(BP.L) shut a crude
distillation unit at its 405,000-bpd refinery in Whiting,
Indiana, traders said.
BP did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
On the Gulf Coast, jet fuel differentials gained half a
cent per gallon in pre-weekend buying. M3 gasoline
differentials seesawed, slipping a quarter cent per gallon
early and rebounding to end up a quarter cent.
U.S. GULF COAST
Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done early at 1.50 and 1.25
cents under November RBOB futures, down a quarter cent, but
later rebounded to 0.75 cent under, up a quarter cent on the
day.
Newly prompt Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was
seen done at 1.80, 1.85 and 2.00 cents over the November
heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.
Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel gained half a penny to talk at
5.00/6.00 cents over.
Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over.
F4 RBOB gasoline loading by Oct. 5 was talked at either side of
8.50 cents over November RBOB futures, while barrels loading by
Oct. 10 were called 7.00/7.50 cents over.
Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over.
Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over,
while ratable November F5 RBOB was done at 2.00 cents over
December RBOB futures.
Ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.75/1.00 cent over
January RBOB futures, while ratable January F5 RBOB was called
0.75/0.25 cent under February RBOB futures. Ratable February F5
RBOB was pegged at 1.25/0.75 cents under March RBOB futures.
Early October M3 conventional gasoline was heard done
between 8.75 and 10.50 cents over, and was offered at 10.50
cents over. Any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at
7.00/7.50 cents over.
Early October M4 conventional gasoline was done at 9.50
cents over.
Early October heating oil was talked at 0.50 cent under to
flat to the screen, up a half cent. Low-sulfur diesel was
pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over, also up a half cent.
October ULSD was called 6.00/6.50 cents over, up a half
cent.
October jet fuel was pegged at either side of 8.00 cents
over, up 2.00 cents from Wednesday, while kerosene was called
10.50/11.50 cents over, down a penny.
MIDWEST
Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 4.00/5.00
cents over November RBOB futures.
Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent stronger at
2.50/1.50 cents under October futures while early October
barrels traded at 5.50 cents over November futures.
Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago was a quarter cent lower
at 3.25/3.75 cents over November futures and Group Three ULSD
was seen at 5.50/6.00 cents over.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Jim Marshall and Dale
Hudson)