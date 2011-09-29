US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline dips on month-end trade

* Harbor September RBOB dips 4 cents a gallon

* October RBOB barrels seen stronger in Harbor market

* Chicago gasoline tempers late-Wednesday rally (Updates with end-day prices)

Sept 29 New York Harbor gasoline fell 4.00 cents a gallon on Thursday, canceling out the previous session's gains on the last day of trade for September barrels, traders said.

Early-October F4 RBOB rose 2.00 cents a gallon for barrels loading by Oct. 5 and 1.25 cents a gallon for barrels loading by Oct. 10.

Harbor distillates for early November trade rose, with heating oil seen up a penny a gallon and ultra-low-sulfur diesel called half a cent per gallon higher.

The harbor rally was supported by continued reaction to ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) announcement this week that it will idle its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania as it prepares to sell the facility. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1]

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon, correcting some of its late-Wednesday gains.

Gasoline differentials had jumped 6 cents a gallon on Wednesday afternoon after BP Plc ( BP.N )( BP.L ) shut a crude distillation unit at its 405,000-bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, traders said.

BP did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

On the Gulf Coast, jet fuel differentials gained half a cent per gallon in pre-weekend buying. M3 gasoline differentials seesawed, slipping a quarter cent per gallon early and rebounding to end up a quarter cent.

For more refinery news, go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST

Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done early at 1.50 and 1.25 cents under November RBOB futures, down a quarter cent, but later rebounded to 0.75 cent under, up a quarter cent on the day.

Newly prompt Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.80, 1.85 and 2.00 cents over the November heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel gained half a penny to talk at 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 56 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Any-September F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over. F4 RBOB gasoline loading by Oct. 5 was talked at either side of 8.50 cents over November RBOB futures, while barrels loading by Oct. 10 were called 7.00/7.50 cents over.

Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, while ratable November F5 RBOB was done at 2.00 cents over December RBOB futures.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.75/1.00 cent over January RBOB futures, while ratable January F5 RBOB was called 0.75/0.25 cent under February RBOB futures. Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/0.75 cents under March RBOB futures.

Early October M3 conventional gasoline was heard done between 8.75 and 10.50 cents over, and was offered at 10.50 cents over. Any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 7.00/7.50 cents over.

Early October M4 conventional gasoline was done at 9.50 cents over.

Early October heating oil was talked at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, up a half cent. Low-sulfur diesel was pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over, also up a half cent.

October ULSD was called 6.00/6.50 cents over, up a half cent.

October jet fuel was pegged at either side of 8.00 cents over, up 2.00 cents from Wednesday, while kerosene was called 10.50/11.50 cents over, down a penny.

MIDWEST

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 4.00/5.00 cents over November RBOB futures.

Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent stronger at 2.50/1.50 cents under October futures while early October barrels traded at 5.50 cents over November futures.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago was a quarter cent lower at 3.25/3.75 cents over November futures and Group Three ULSD was seen at 5.50/6.00 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Jim Marshall and Dale Hudson)