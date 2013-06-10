Millennium Pipeline to begin work at NY gas compressor June 11

NEW YORK, June 10 Millennium Pipeline Co on
Tuesday will begin planned maintenance work on its Corning
natural gas compressor station in upstate New York, which could
restrict some capacity on the system, the company said in a
website posting.
Maintenance on the Millennium pipeline will take about 16
days, with restrictions possible at the interconnect with the
Empire State Pipeline at Corning, New York.
Because restrictions will be based on day-to-day operations,
it may be necessary for Millennium to restrict both receipts and
deliveries on the western side of the system, the posting said.
Millennium Pipeline, owned by affiliates of Nisource Inc
, National Grid and DTE Energy, is a
220-mile natural gas line that extends from Steuben County to
Buena Vista in Rockland County.
The pipeline, which has been in service since 2008, is one
of nine major interstate pipelines currently operating within
New York State.
Traders said maintenance on the system pressured prices on
both Tennessee Gas and Millennium lower. Millennium prices
posted on ICE were down $1.87 from Friday to $1.51 per mmBtu.
ICE also showed that Tennessee Gas Pipeline's Zone 4
Marcellus gas prices were down 61 cents on the day at $1.70.