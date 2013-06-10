Millennium Pipeline to begin work at NY gas compressor June 11

NEW YORK, June 10 Millennium Pipeline Co on Tuesday will begin planned maintenance work on its Corning natural gas compressor station in upstate New York, which could restrict some capacity on the system, the company said in a website posting.

Maintenance on the Millennium pipeline will take about 16 days, with restrictions possible at the interconnect with the Empire State Pipeline at Corning, New York.

Because restrictions will be based on day-to-day operations, it may be necessary for Millennium to restrict both receipts and deliveries on the western side of the system, the posting said.

Millennium Pipeline, owned by affiliates of Nisource Inc , National Grid and DTE Energy, is a 220-mile natural gas line that extends from Steuben County to Buena Vista in Rockland County.

The pipeline, which has been in service since 2008, is one of nine major interstate pipelines currently operating within New York State.

Traders said maintenance on the system pressured prices on both Tennessee Gas and Millennium lower. Millennium prices posted on ICE were down $1.87 from Friday to $1.51 per mmBtu.

ICE also showed that Tennessee Gas Pipeline's Zone 4 Marcellus gas prices were down 61 cents on the day at $1.70.