TABLE-U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price history

NEW YORK, May 2 The following are spot natural
gas prices at Henry Hub , the benchmark NYMEX delivery
point in Louisiana, derived from Reuters daily data. Prices are
delivered-to-pipeline monthly averages in $ per million British
thermal units. 	
 	
        JAN     FEB     MAR     APR     MAY    JUNE       	
------------------------------------------------------------- 	
2012   2.70    2.56    2.27    2.06  (*May index 2.03) 	
2011   4.37    4.22    3.86    4.24    4.35    4.46       	
2010   5.78    5.31    4.56    3.99    4.21    4.51       	
2009   5.64    4.53    4.03    3.56    3.62    3.68       	
2008   7.68    8.37    9.19    9.81   11.35   12.30       	
2007   6.22    7.64    7.33    7.61    7.56    7.48       	
2006   9.93    8.12    6.98    7.19    6.70    6.03       	
2005   6.14    6.22    6.67    7.24    6.60    7.04       	
2004   6.16    5.55    5.30    5.56    6.17    6.41       	
2003   5.18    6.58    7.30    5.16    5.55    5.92       	
2002   2.45    2.20    2.76    3.42    3.49    3.33       	
2001   9.17    5.81    5.14    5.28    4.43    3.73       	
2000   2.38    2.64    2.72    2.95    3.30    4.33       	
1999   1.80    1.79    1.73    2.03    2.30    2.29       	
1998   2.18    2.13    2.25    2.44    2.21    2.10       	
1997   3.83    2.53    1.85    1.93    2.23    2.27       	
1996   3.14    4.06    3.05    2.37    2.21    2.42       	
1995   1.61    1.46    1.50    1.59    1.65    1.66       	
1994   2.32    2.73    2.25    2.04    2.00    1.89       	
1993   2.00    1.71    2.01    2.27    2.33    2.04       	
1992   1.46    1.14    1.25    1.44    1.55    1.65       	
1991   1.68    1.36    1.34    1.33    1.32    1.25       	
1990   2.43    1.92    1.55    1.50    1.50    1.50       	
1989   ----    1.70    1.50    1.53    1.66    1.69       	
 	
       JULY     AUG    SEPT     OCT     NOV     DEC   YR.AVG 	
2012      	
2011   4.42    4.22    3.88    3.67    3.35    3.17    4.02 	
2010   4.68    4.54    3.88    3.64    3.54    4.24    4.41 	
2009   3.62    3.27    2.88    3.99    4.00    5.04    3.99 	
2008  11.84    8.72    7.99    7.07    6.60    6.29    8.93 	
2007   6.51    6.19    5.85    6.61    7.24    7.14    6.95 	
2006   5.95    7.25    5.83    5.13    7.33    7.36    6.98 	
2005   7.38    8.65   11.51   14.09   11.96   12.26    8.81 	
2004   6.16    5.74    5.15    6.30    6.76    7.08    6.03 	
2003   5.13    4.86    4.78    4.62    4.51    5.54    5.43 	
2002   3.12    3.03    3.41    4.00    4.10    4.47    3.32 	
2001   3.14    3.04    2.25    2.15    2.67    2.40    4.10 	
2000   4.18    4.13    4.91    5.18    5.13    7.74    4.13 	
1999   2.29    2.72    2.69    2.68    2.65    2.28    2.27 	
1998   2.28    1.91    1.86    1.98    2.09    1.90    2.11 	
1997   2.19    2.36    2.72    3.13    3.13    2.42    2.55 	
1996   2.60    2.15    1.80    2.12    2.97    3.89    2.73 	
1995   1.47    1.50    1.63    1.73    1.92    2.42    1.68 	
1994   1.99    1.72    1.51    1.45    1.62    1.70    1.94 	
1993   2.03    2.24    2.29    2.03    2.21    2.21    2.11 	
1992   1.64    1.93    2.01    2.56    2.31    2.28    1.77 	
1991   1.17    1.26    1.47    1.69    1.84    1.90    1.47 	
1990   1.43    1.37    1.45    1.62    2.12    2.23    1.72 	
1989   1.66    1.59    1.52    1.60    1.89    2.22    N/A 	
 	
    * Forward monthly Henry Hub index provided by SNL 	
 	
    For a list of daily U.S. spot natural gas cash prices,
including Henry Hub, double click on .

