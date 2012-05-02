TABLE-U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price history

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 2 The following are spot natural gas prices at Henry Hub , the benchmark NYMEX delivery point in Louisiana, derived from Reuters daily data. Prices are delivered-to-pipeline monthly averages in $ per million British thermal units. JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUNE ------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2.70 2.56 2.27 2.06 (*May index 2.03) 2011 4.37 4.22 3.86 4.24 4.35 4.46 2010 5.78 5.31 4.56 3.99 4.21 4.51 2009 5.64 4.53 4.03 3.56 3.62 3.68 2008 7.68 8.37 9.19 9.81 11.35 12.30 2007 6.22 7.64 7.33 7.61 7.56 7.48 2006 9.93 8.12 6.98 7.19 6.70 6.03 2005 6.14 6.22 6.67 7.24 6.60 7.04 2004 6.16 5.55 5.30 5.56 6.17 6.41 2003 5.18 6.58 7.30 5.16 5.55 5.92 2002 2.45 2.20 2.76 3.42 3.49 3.33 2001 9.17 5.81 5.14 5.28 4.43 3.73 2000 2.38 2.64 2.72 2.95 3.30 4.33 1999 1.80 1.79 1.73 2.03 2.30 2.29 1998 2.18 2.13 2.25 2.44 2.21 2.10 1997 3.83 2.53 1.85 1.93 2.23 2.27 1996 3.14 4.06 3.05 2.37 2.21 2.42 1995 1.61 1.46 1.50 1.59 1.65 1.66 1994 2.32 2.73 2.25 2.04 2.00 1.89 1993 2.00 1.71 2.01 2.27 2.33 2.04 1992 1.46 1.14 1.25 1.44 1.55 1.65 1991 1.68 1.36 1.34 1.33 1.32 1.25 1990 2.43 1.92 1.55 1.50 1.50 1.50 1989 ---- 1.70 1.50 1.53 1.66 1.69 JULY AUG SEPT OCT NOV DEC YR.AVG 2012 2011 4.42 4.22 3.88 3.67 3.35 3.17 4.02 2010 4.68 4.54 3.88 3.64 3.54 4.24 4.41 2009 3.62 3.27 2.88 3.99 4.00 5.04 3.99 2008 11.84 8.72 7.99 7.07 6.60 6.29 8.93 2007 6.51 6.19 5.85 6.61 7.24 7.14 6.95 2006 5.95 7.25 5.83 5.13 7.33 7.36 6.98 2005 7.38 8.65 11.51 14.09 11.96 12.26 8.81 2004 6.16 5.74 5.15 6.30 6.76 7.08 6.03 2003 5.13 4.86 4.78 4.62 4.51 5.54 5.43 2002 3.12 3.03 3.41 4.00 4.10 4.47 3.32 2001 3.14 3.04 2.25 2.15 2.67 2.40 4.10 2000 4.18 4.13 4.91 5.18 5.13 7.74 4.13 1999 2.29 2.72 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.28 2.27 1998 2.28 1.91 1.86 1.98 2.09 1.90 2.11 1997 2.19 2.36 2.72 3.13 3.13 2.42 2.55 1996 2.60 2.15 1.80 2.12 2.97 3.89 2.73 1995 1.47 1.50 1.63 1.73 1.92 2.42 1.68 1994 1.99 1.72 1.51 1.45 1.62 1.70 1.94 1993 2.03 2.24 2.29 2.03 2.21 2.21 2.11 1992 1.64 1.93 2.01 2.56 2.31 2.28 1.77 1991 1.17 1.26 1.47 1.69 1.84 1.90 1.47 1990 1.43 1.37 1.45 1.62 2.12 2.23 1.72 1989 1.66 1.59 1.52 1.60 1.89 2.22 N/A * Forward monthly Henry Hub index provided by SNL For a list of daily U.S. spot natural gas cash prices, including Henry Hub, double click on .
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.