US natgas rig count falls 6 to 594 - Baker Hughes

NEW YORK May 25 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by six to 594 this week, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The number of oil drilling rigs rose by one in the latest week to a new 25-year high of 1,383, the report showed.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by two to 1,191.