版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 01:16 BJT

U.S. natgas drilling rigs rise 5 to 427 - Baker Hughes

Oct 19 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by five this week to 427, after hitting a 13-year low last week, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc showed.

The oil-focused rig count slid by one to 1,410.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐