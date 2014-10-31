UPDATE 3-U.S. oil drillers cut rigs to lowest since Aug-Baker Hughes

(Adds analyst comment)
By Sam N. Adams
Oct 31 Energy companies have reduced the number
of rigs drilling for oil in the United States to the lowest
since August, shifting more rigs in favor of natural gas as
crude prices dive, data showed on Friday.
The number of rigs drilling for oil fell by 13 to 1,582 in
the latest week, the fourth weekly decline in the past six
weeks, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes
on Friday. Natural gas rigs rose by 14 to 346 rigs, the
highest since February, the data show.
"While the oil rig count might be down, we're cruising along
at really high numbers," said Gene McGillian, a senior analyst
at Tradition Energy. "A decline in the numbers isn't really
significant given the number we have operating right now."
Despite the recent declines, the number of rigs seeking oil
is up from 1,376 rigs a year ago and hit a high of 1,609 a few
weeks ago, the most since at least 1987.
"Our sense is we're not going to see those sorts of capital
changes immediately unless we see sustained low prices," said
Teri Viswanath, director of natural gas strategy at BNP Paribas.
Oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell
as low as $79.55 per barrel earlier Friday, close to the
contract's 28-month low of $79.44 hit earlier this week.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, fell by 2 to 1,353.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Sam N. Adams; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)