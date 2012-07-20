版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 20:31 BJT

Baker Hughes sees fall in gas rigs, rise in oil rigs

July 20 Oil-services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday it expects the U.S. natural gas rig count to fall to 488 at the end of this year, down 321 from 2011 levels.

The company also expects the oil rig count to rise to 1,430 at year-end 2012, up by 300 from a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐