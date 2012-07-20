Baker Hughes sees fall in gas rigs, rise in oil rigs

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Oil-services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday it expects the U.S. natural gas rig count to fall to 488 at the end of this year, down 321 from 2011 levels.
The company also expects the oil rig count to rise to 1,430 at year-end 2012, up by 300 from a year earlier.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.