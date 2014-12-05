UPDATE 1-US oil drillers add rigs despite low prices -Baker Hughes

(New throughout, adds oil prices and analyst views)
Dec 5 Energy companies added more oil drilling
rigs in the United States this week despite a 40 percent slump
in crude prices since June, data showed on Friday.
Energy traders have been watching the rig data closely to
see if the price drop has begun to prompt oil drillers to cut
back sharply on the number of rigs, which hit a record in
October.
U.S. crude oil futures fell as low as $63.72 per
barrel earlier this week, the lowest in five years.
The number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to
1,575 in the week to Dec. 5, after losing two in the prior week,
according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.
The number of rigs has declined in five of the last eight
weeks since hitting a record high of 1,609 in mid October. But
the number remains up more than 200 from a year ago, when there
were 1,397 rigs seeking oil.
Citing the year-to-year increase, analysts have said there
was not enough evidence to call recent declines a pattern.
This week, drillers added the most oil rigs in the Granite
Wash in Texas and Oklahoma, while removing some rigs from the
Cana Woodford in Oklahoma, Eagle Ford in South Texas, and
Williston in North Dakota and Montana, according to the data.
The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States
remained unchanged at 344. That is down from 375 a year ago and
was well below the all-time high of 1,606 set in 2008.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, fell by three to 1,368. Horizontal rigs peaked
at 1,372 a couple weeks ago.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)