Williams Transco Gas issues shipper alert on U.S. Northeast heat

NEW YORK, July 18 Transcontinental Gas Pipeline
Co LLC (Transco) is experiencing increased demand because of the
heat wave blanketing the U.S. Northeast, and shippers should
balance supply with demand to maintain pipeline integrity, the
Williams Cos Inc unit said on Thursday.
Transco said in a website posting that it had limited
flexibility to manage any system imbalances.
"Absent voluntary imbalance management by shippers, Transco
may be required to take further action, including the issuance
of an imbalance operational flow order (OFO)," the posting said.
OFOs typically require shippers to balance supply and demand
within a specified tolerance band.
Transco's 10,200-mile gas pipeline system has the capacity
to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf
Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and
Northeast, including New York City.
New York and much of the U.S. Northeast baked under a heat
wave on Thursday, with high temperatures expected to top out in
the high-90s Fahrenheit for the fifth straight day. Humidity
levels were making it feel more like over 100 degrees F all
week.
Friday's high temperatures were also seen in the high-90s F
before a slight break in the heat over the weekend, according to
the Weather Channel's weather.com.
Next-day gas prices on the Transco pipeline at the New York
citygate were down nearly 50 cents early on Thursday
to near $5.10 per million British thermal units, according to
gas traders.
Prices hovered above $5 all this week, their first time
above $5 since a late-winter cold spell in April.