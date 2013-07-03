版本:
Columbia Gas shuts in area of Pennsylvania natgas line after leak

NEW YORK, July 3 NiSource Inc unit Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC on Wednesday said it discovered a leak on its natural gas pipeline segment 1711 near Homer City, Pennsylvania.

In a website posting the company said production into the line between the Homer City interconnect and the Young Womans Creek interconnect with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline could be impacted. Meters located south of the leak will continue to flow, however one meter in the area of the leak was isolated and shut in.

The pipeline transports an average of 3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in 10 U.S. Northeastern, mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states.

