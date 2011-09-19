Noble to start gas drilling off Cyprus in days -VP

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. company Noble Energy will start drilling at its gas field off the coast of Cyprus within days, the company said on Monday.

"We are aware of the situation in the Mediterranean. We have a rig on location at the Cyprus A field and our plans are to proceed with drilling that well. Drilling is expected to begin within days, certainly within a week, depending on how long it takes to prepare the rig."

The field is in waters that are the focus of an escalating dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over offshore gas resources.

