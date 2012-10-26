Nordic power derivatives trading to stay subdued -Nasdaq

* 2012 power volumes to be similar to 2011-Nasdaq OMX

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, Oct 26 Trading volumes on the Nordic power derivatives market will not return to pre-crisis levels unless economic growth boosts demand for power in the region, the head of Nasdaq OMX Commodities said on Friday.

Total volume in power derivatives cleared on Nasdaq OMX Commodities fell by 8.4 percent year-on-year to 162.5 terawatt-hours in September.

Geir Reigstad, head of the global commodities business at Nasdaq OMX, said in an interview he did not see prospects for liquidity to rise soon in Nordic power derivatives.

"I think we will see around the same volumes this year as we saw last year," he said, referring to total volumes of contracts cleared on the exchange and the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

The total turnover of cleared power contracts on the exchange and OTC market fell to 1,747 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2011, from 2,108 TWh in 2010 and over 2,500 TWh in 2008, according to Nasdaq data.

"Next year we see about the same (volumes) of what we see for this year, unless we get more positive signals in global growth," he added.

Reigstad said that there was a risk of even lower volumes due to the gloomy economic situation in Europe.

Nordic traders have complained about a vicious circle of low liquidity resulting in wide bid/offer spreads, which in turn makes traders reluctant to execute deals, leading to lower liquidity.

"When you have a big spread, you are afraid to trade, because if you need to close your position, you might have to take quite a heavy loss," one Sweden-based trader said.

Kristian Svensson, an Oslo-based analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, said that attracting more market makers who commit to continuously provide bids and offers could help to assure more liquidity.

Market makers are usually large utilities that have a constant need to buy and sell electricity and can therefore safeguard a minimum amount of liquidity on exchanges.

Traders said Nasdaq OMX also should try to attract more financial market participants, many of whom left after financial crisis.

Reigstad said that trading volumes in the Nordic market could rise this winter if cold weather dominates. Lower temperatures boosts consumption as heating demand soars.

"If we suddenly get a temperature change to last for a longer period, that can have significant influence on the volumes," Reigstad said.