Maze of federal oversight impedes North Dakota's anti-flaring push

| TIOGA, N.D.
TIOGA, N.D. Oct 1 North Dakota's oil producers
will struggle to comply with aggressive rules taking effect on
Wednesday designed to curb the wasteful burning of natural gas,
hindered by lengthy federal reviews of crucial pipelines.
The No. 2 U.S. oil state is pushing to resolve a problem
commonly known as flaring, an environmental and economic
squandering akin to burning cash.
Energy companies have been preparing since June for the
deadline requiring them to capture 74 percent of natural gas
extracted alongside crude oil from thousands of wells. The
standards get tougher in January.
But the energy industry and state officials say they are
bound to fall short of the goal through 2015, flaring gas in
excess of targets and consequently having to trim oil production
to comply with penalties built into the new
standards..
The main reason, according to Reuters interviews and reviews
of regulations, is simple: a Byzantine web of state and federal
agencies who must sign off on new pipelines.
Too few pipelines and a lack of plant capacity to prepare
gas for transport means North Dakota flares enough natural gas
in one month to heat more than 160,000 homes for a year.
The pipelines are caught between state officials whose top
energy policy goal is to cut flaring, and federal agencies,
which weigh historical and ecological issues, including
protection of habitats for rare plants and animals.
The federal holdups are "a major disappointment," said Lynn
Helms, head of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.
"It will make it harder to meet that 74-percent goal."
State and industry officials say Hess Corp is
running its newly built Tioga gas processing plant, the state's
largest, at just 70 percent capacity because it needs to
re-route a key new pipeline eight miles around an American
Indian historical site.
This requires a review by the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management, one of ten state and federal agencies overseeing
various pieces of North Dakota land and water.
"The regulatory process could be improved if the multiple
agencies involved, both state and federal, were to adopt a
more-streamlined and interconnected system," Mike Turner, a Hess
executive, said in an industry speech in August.
Hess declined to comment on the federal regulatory review
for the new line, citing a plan to spin off its North Dakota oil
and natural gas storage facilities and processing plants next
year into a master-limited partnership.
PENALTIES
If producers violate the new flaring standards they won't be
allowed to produce more than 200 barrels per day (bpd) of oil at
each well. Most North Dakota wells produce in excess of 1,500
bpd when first online.
In addition, an oil producer could have future drilling
permits delayed if it does not meet the flaring reduction goal
and does not desire to utilize the gas in a "beneficial manner."
State regulators plan monthly audits to ensure producers are
following the new standards, according to documents seen by
Reuters.
That means output that has surged to some 1.1 million bpd
of crude from about 321,000 bpd in 2010 could grow more slowly.
Oneok, which just announced plans for an eleventh
natural gas processing plant in North Dakota, cannot build a
1.6-mile portion of its 20-mile Lost Bridge pipeline to its
three Garden Creek plants without approval from the U.S. Forest
Service and the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Mandan, Hidatsa
and Arikara (MHA) Nation.
Approval for both lines won't come until November at the
earliest, meaning contractors will miss the 2014 construction
season due to the state's frigid winter and will likely have to
wait until April to build.
While nearly all of North Dakota's land is privately held,
some small patches of land at vital points are controlled by
federal regulators, necessitating their approval for most
pipelines in the state.
For example, any pipeline that crosses Lake Sakakawea, the
dammed portion of the Missouri River that bisects the state's
Bakken oil field, requires additional approval from the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers.
Oneok hopes to open its third Garden Creek processing plant
by December. The Forest Service says it's working with the MHA
Nation on the best route for the Lost Bridge line, which must
traverse rugged, steep terrain.
Oneok works "diligently with all applicable regulatory
agencies to ensure the sage, compliant construction of all our
assets," said spokesman Brad Borror.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Alden
Bentley)