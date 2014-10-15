N.D. regulators see $28 per barrel as breakeven in key oil county

Oct 15 Oil extraction in North Dakota's largest
oil-producing county would become economically unfeasible at $28
per barrel, far below the current price, state regulators said
on Wednesday.
The forecast, meant to assuage concerns on Wall Street as
oil prices fall to two-year lows, is for McKenzie County, which
produced nearly 12 million barrels of oil in August.
For Williams County, the second-largest oil producing area
in the state, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources
sees a breakeven point of $37 per barrel. For the state's
four-largest oil-producing counties, $42 per barrel was the
highest breakeven point.
Crude oil futures are trading at roughly $81 per
barrel.
The forecast, in line with previous estimates from state
officials, is the point at which production at existing wells
could or would cease.
Analysts on Wall Street have generally seen $75 per barrel
as the price at which oil producers would consider holding back
on drilling new wells.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)