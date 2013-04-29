UPDATE 1-Turkey to say in days who will build 2nd nuclear plant

ANKARA, April 29 Turkey's energy minister said
Ankara will announce by the weekend which country will construct
its second nuclear power station, a project expected to cost
around $22 billion.
Turkey, likely to overtake Britain as Europe's third-biggest
electricity consumer within ten years, plans to build several
nuclear plants over the next decade to reduce its dependence on
imported oil and gas.
"We are about to finalise the agreement for construction of
the second power plant. China and Japan are the front runners,"
Taner Yildiz told reporters on Monday.
Turkey is expected to choose a Japanese consortium of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Itochu Corp
, with France's GDF Suez, to build the plant
which is seen having a capacity of around 4,500-5,000 megawatts
(MW), according to Turkish government sources.
Turkish media reported in March that the deal will be signed
by Turkish and Japanese officials in early May to construct four
pressurized water nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of
about 4.5 gigawatts at Sinop on the Black Sea. Construction is
to start in 2017.
Turkey signed a deal with Russia's Rosatom in 2010 to build
its first nuclear power station. Rosatom will start construction
in mid-2015 and it expects electricity production to start in
2019, its deputy general manager said in February.
Yildiz said the announcement on who will be chosen is due
this weekend while a source close to the matter said the
agreement will be signed during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's visit to Turkey over the weekend to meet his counterpart
Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish energy sources said the consortium had proposed
installing Areva's Atmea reactors. These are 1,100
megawatt pressurized water reactors developed by Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Areva in their Atmea joint venture.
To date, this reactor has not been sold or built anywhere,
but Areva hopes to sell it in Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam and
Argentina.
Apart from China and Japan, Turkey had also been in talks
with companies from Canada and South Korea on the planned Sinop
plant.