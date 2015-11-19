U.S. manslaughter charges filed in deadly 2012 oil platform blast

WASHINGTON Nov 19 Two companies involved in the
deadly 2012 explosion of an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico
have been indicted on federal charges of involuntary
manslaughter, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on
Thursday.
Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC and
Grand Isle Shipyards Inc. were charged on Thursday with three
counts of involuntary manslaughter, eight charges involving
federal safety laws and one violation of the Clean Water Act.
Three people and a third company, Wood Group PSN Inc., also
face criminal charges related to the explosion, the department
said. Those charges include felony violations of the Clean Water
Act and other federal safety laws.
The 2012 fire off the coast of Louisiana ignited when
workers were welding a pipe on the deck of the shallow-water
platform operated by Houston-based Black Elk Energy. The
explosion led to the three deaths, several injuries and an oil
spill.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by David Gregorio)