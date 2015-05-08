U.S. weekly oil rig count decline slows -Baker Hughes

May 8 The fall in the U.S. oil rig count slowed
this week, data showed on Friday, suggesting the collapse in
drilling may be coming to an end as prices recover after falling
60 percent from June to March.
The number of rigs drilling for oil fell by 11 this week to
668 active rigs, the smallest drop since early April, after
declining 24 and 31 rigs in the prior two weeks, oil services
firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely-watched
report.
With the oil rig decline this week, the number of active
rigs has fallen for a record 22 weeks in a row to the fewest
since September 2010, according to Baker Hughes data going back
to 1987.
Since the number of oil rigs peaked at 1,609 in October,
producers have reacted quickly to the steep drop in oil prices
since the summer by cutting spending, eliminating jobs and
idling more than half of the country's rigs.
The U.S. oil rig count, however, is nearing a pivotal level
that experts say is helping to bolster prices and trim
production, and will eventually coax oil companies back to the
well pad in coming months.
Several oil drillers this week said they would boost
production this year if oil prices continue to rise, including
EOG Resources Inc, Concho Resources Inc
and Devon Energy Corp.
U.S. crude futures this week climbed to over $62 a
barrel, the highest level this year, helped by a weaker dollar
and bets a supply glut would ease as the falling rig count will
start to reduce oil output.
That is a 48 percent rebound from the $42 six-year low set
in March on oversupply concerns and lackluster demand.
After rising mostly steadily since 2009, U.S. oil production
has stalled near 9.4 million barrels a day since early March,
the highest level since the early 1970s, according to government
data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chris Reese)