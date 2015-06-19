U.S. oil drillers add rigs in Permian and Bakken -Baker Hughes

| June 19
June 19 Oil drillers added rigs in the Permian
and Bakken shale basins this week, data showed on Friday,
another sign that higher crude prices are coaxing producers back
to the well pad after a six-month slump in activity.
Overall, however, U.S. drillers reduced the number of active
rigs by four this week, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc
said in its closely followed report.
It was the 28th straight weekly decline and brought the
total down to 631, the lowest since August 2010.
U.S. crude oil futures fell toward $59 a barrel on Friday as
concern over Greece and forecasts from U.S. shale oil producers
that oil output would keep growing this year countered signs of
a pickup in demand.
"As long as the drop in rigs fails to translate into a
reduction in production, (it) will be unable to sustain price
advances," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates,
an energy consulting firm, in Illinois. He expects the rig count
to increase by the end of the month.
U.S. crude production has held around 9.6 million barrels a
day for the last four weeks, its highest level since the early
1970s, according to government data, despite drillers efforts to
slash spending.
U.S. drillers over the past six months have eliminated
thousands of jobs and idled more than half of their oil rigs
since the number of rigs peaked at a record 1,609 in October.
U.S. crude futures fell more than 60 percent from around
$107 a barrel last June to a six-year low near $42 in March as
producers in the United States, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and elsewhere pulled near record
amounts of oil out of the ground despite lackluster world
demand.
OPEC kept producing oil to retain its market share by
driving out more expensive producers like U.S. shale oil
drillers and to keep prices low enough to encourage demand
growth.
And OPEC's plan worked, sort of.
U.S. energy firms did cut spending but are expected to ramp
up drilling again now that U.S. crude futures have recovered to
average around $60 a barrel since the start of May.
"U.S. producers will ramp up activity given improved returns
with costs down nearly 30 percent and producers increasingly
comfortable at the current cost, revenue and funding mix,"
analysts at Goldman Sachs, a bank, said this week.
