UPDATE 1-U.S. oil drillers cut 7 rigs as crude prices collapse -Baker Hughes

By Jarrett Renshaw
July 17 The resurgence in drilling seen earlier
this month seemed to fizzle this week as U.S. energy firms cut
seven oil rigs, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc
data showed on Friday.
The decline came as U.S. crude oil prices have fallen nearly
15 percent this month in the biggest slump since December.
That was the 30th weekly oil rig decline in the past 31
weeks, bringing the total down to 638, the lowest since the last
week in June, said Baker Hughes in its closely followed report.
"The rig count is a bullish element and might help keep U.S.
crude above $50 (a barrel) and we might see some short covering
rallies," said Dan Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
U.S. crude futures briefly turned higher after the
report then fell back to $50.47 a barrel, down 44 cents on the
day, at 1:22 p.m. EDT (1722 GMT). Brent crude was down
14 cents at $56.78, having held its small gains after the
report, then retreating and seesawing near unchanged.
U.S. crude futures continued to decline this week, falling
about 4.2 percent as prices continued to recede from a recent
high over $62 in early May.
Production declines in the largest U.S. shale plays were set
to deepen in August, the Energy Information Administration said
earlier this week in its drilling productivity report. While the
EIA expected declines from the Bakken and Eagle Ford, it
forecast production growth from the Permian month-on-month of
some 5,000 barrels per day.
This week, drilling in the Eagle Ford fell by four rigs, the
Bakken cut two rigs and the Permian Basin added two rigs, Baker
Hughes reported.
The drop in rig counts comes as Iran has started to ship oil
to Asia that it had been storing offshore for months after
Tehran and other world powers reached an agreement about the
nation's nuclear program, clearing the way for an easing of
international sanctions.
There is a sense that the declines in rigs have bottomed out
and that companies will return to the oil patch.
But Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group, cautioned
that it is going take years to get near the record highs of the
early boom.
WPX Energy Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to increase the
rig count on its Permian assets from four to six by year end.
The oil producer earlier said it would add two rigs in North
Dakota this year and target a 20 percent boost in output by
2016.
Starting in July, Pioneer said it would add an average of
two horizontal rigs per month through 2015 in the Permian Basin
and another eight horizontal rigs in the Permian and Eagle Ford
during the first quarter of 2016. [ID: nL1N0YN1XB]
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)