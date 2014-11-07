UPDATE 1-Higher sales help Poland's PGNiG curb 3rd-quarter profit fall

(Adds details on results, background)

WARSAW Nov 7 Polish gas distributor PGNiG's third-quarter net profit fell by a less than expected 6 percent as higher sales helped offset steeper taxes and the cost of foreign-denominated debt, the company said on Friday.

Revenue at the state-run group, Poland's largest gas distributor, rose by almost 4 percent to 6.44 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion), beating market expectations for 6.38 billion.

A weaker zloty raised financial costs, which curbed PGNiG's net profit to 616 million zlotys, but the figure beat the average 578 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

PGNiG relies on deliveries from Russia's Gazprom for most of the gas it sells. The group is under pressure to help reduce Poland's energy reliance on Russia, its former Soviet master, by seeking alternative deposits abroad.

The group has recently started talks with Gazprom on cutting gas delivery prices in its long-term contract, hoping that its new gas links, a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, and new deposits bode well for its negotiations.

Last month, PGNiG said it was seeking advisers for foreign takeovers worth more than 2 billion zlotys apiece, after it agreed to buy a 996 million zloty stake in four new oil and gas deposits from Total's Norwegian unit.

After the first nine months of the year, PGNiG kept gas production steady year-on-year at 3.4 billion cubic meters, but raised its oil production by almost a fifth to 936,000 tonnes.

This helped raise PGNiG's net profit after the three quarters by 3 percent to 2.14 billion zlotys, but a mild winter and falling oil prices translated into a 1 percent dip in sales to 22.8 billion. (1 US dollar = 3.4026 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Susan Thomas)