Transcanada reduces flow on ANR gas pipeline after rupture

Sept 29 Transcanada has declared force majeure
on its ANR natural gas pipeline after a rupture in Michigan last
week caused a loss in pressure and reduced supplies to
customers, it said in a notice on Monday.
The cause of the leak in Benton Harbor in southwest Michigan
on Sept. 16 is unknown and Transcanada is investigating, a
company spokeswoman said. It is not clear when the pipeline will
return to full service.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
(PHMSA) issued a corrective action order last week ordering
Transcanada to restrict flows following the incident.
"We will continue to operate at a reduced pipeline capacity
and we are working on ways to minimize any potential impact to
customers," she said.
Deliveries have been reduced on three sections of the ANR
pipeline, the affected portion of which can carry 1.6 billion
cubic feet per day of gas.
