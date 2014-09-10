Koch's Invista says new nylon pipe an alternative for oil industry

HOUSTON, Sept 10 A unit of Koch Industries
said on Wednesday it was introducing a new type of
pipe made from nylon, as surging oil and gas output drives
demand for new pipelines and concerns mount about the safety of
older ones across North America.
Koch's Invista unit said the nylon pipe was designed to
withstand tough oilfield conditions, including corrosive
liquids, abrasions, considerable pressure and high temperatures.
"We discovered a strong market signal for a line pipe that
was tough enough to handle the oil patch and perform daily under
rugged conditions, but could be installed quickly," Vikram
Gopal, Invista's vice president of technology, said in a
statement.
The company said the nylon pipe could outperform ones made
of steel, composites and high-density polyethylene.
Pipelines are in short supply in many U.S. shale oil
patches, especially North Dakota's burgeoning Bakken field.
Invista said at this point its nylon pipe is geared toward
gathering systems in oilfields instead of larger transmission
lines, but that the nylon pipe could potentially be used to
rehabilitate deteriorating lines.
Safety concerns about ageing pipelines have increased with
their flows rising on U.S. oil output that is at a 25-year high.
Last year, for example, the 95,000 barrels per day Pegasus
Pegasus crude pipeline of ExxonMobil ruptured in
Arkansas, prompting lawsuits and putting pressure on federal
pipeline regulator PHMSA.
On Monday, GE and Accenture said they had
introduced an Internet-based platform that monitors pipelines
using advanced analytics and digital technologies.
The tool "allows for a more real-time view of pipeline
integrity across our interstate natural gas pipelines," said
Shawn Patterson of the Columbia Pipeline Group, which is using
the software platform in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in
the northeastern United States.
