2014年 7月 31日

Enterprise, Genesis complete crude oil pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

NEW YORK, July 30 Enterprise Products Partners LP and Genesis Energy LP said in a statement on Wednesday that their jointly owned crude oil gathering pipeline in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico is mechanically complete.

The 149-mile, 18-inch diameter pipeline, known as the Southeast Keathley Canyon Pipeline Co pipeline, is operated by Enterprise. It has a capacity of 115,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
