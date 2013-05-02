版本:
BP to shut Miss. gas processing plant for work on May 3-Plains

NEW YORK, May 2 BP unit BP America Corp.
will shut its Pascagoula gas processing plant in Mississippi for
36 days of planned maintenance beginning on May 3, Plains
Exploration & Production said in a release on Thursday.

