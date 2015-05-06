UPDATE 2-World oil price assessor Jorge Montepeque leaves Platts

(Recasts throughout with detail, comment)
By Jessica Jaganathan and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE May 6 Jorge Montepeque, inventor of
the modern system of setting world oil prices, is leaving
reporting agency Platts after three decades of tussles with oil
traders and attention from regulators.
Montepeque, head of market reporting at Platts since 2002,
was responsible for Platts market-on-close (MOC) pricing, better
known simply as "the window", on which billions of dollars of
oil sales, futures and other derivatives are priced every day.
"Jorge is without question the best known figure in
oil-trading circles and has probably shaped this business more
than any other person in the past two decades or so," said a top
executive at a large oil trading desk.
The combative New York-educated Guatemalan joined Platts in
1988 and rose from calling traders in niche markets to calling
time on Lehman Brothers ahead of its collapse.
Two months before Lehman went bust, Platts barred it from
trading oil contracts on its system, because of questions over
its creditworthiness.
Months before the bank went under during the global
financial crisis of 2008, oil traders had voiced concern about
Lehman's viability.
INVESTIGATION
Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc, and
smaller rivals like privately held Argus Media and ICIS, a unit
of Reed Elsevier, provides prices for opaque
over-the-counter commodities markets.
Critics have drawn attention to its dominance, and its role
in the fabric of oil trade was of interest to regulators in the
United States and Europe when financial markets were under the
microscope following high profile scandals.
Its defenders say the independent price assessor has
performed well by stepping in to oversee a financial market that
has no formal supervision.
Two years ago, European authorities raided offices of Platts
as well as the offices of Royal Dutch Shell, BP
and Statoil, searching for evidence that the firms had
distorted prices reported to Platts.
Platts said it cooperated fully with the investigation.
Montepeque moved to Singapore with Platts in the early 1990s
to launch "the window", inviting buyers and sellers for the
first time to post bids and offers and make deals in what was
previously a totally opaque market.
A decade later he launched a similar mechanism in Europe,
including the best known Platts benchmark for dated Brent crude
against which up to two thirds of the world's oil is priced
today.
That boosted Montepeque's prominence and authority but also
led to many fights with multi-billion dollar oil corporations.
What Platts did to Lehman, known as "boxing" in industry
jargon, it routinely used on other companies -- temporarily
--for shipping technicalities or failure to play by the pricing
agency's informal trading rules.
Platts never comments on its blacklisting policies but
insiders and traders say it had briefly barred from its "window"
powerful of oil traders such as Vitol, France's Total
and more recently Noble Group.
Companies rarely comment on their relations with Platts,
although Total said several year ago it believed some prices
reported by Platts were "out of line" several times a year.
Montepeque's departure by the year end follows the
retirement of Platts' vice president of editorial Dan Tanz in
December last year. Tanz's position was taken by former CME
Group managing director Martin Fraenkel who was appointed as
chief content officer.
Montepeque told Reuters he would help ensure a smooth
transition after his departure.
"I have enjoyed my time and contribution to Platts and to
market transparency and will continue in an advisory role to aid
in the transitional period through year-end," he said.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes with
Platts in providing news and information to the energy markets.
(Writing and additional reporting and by Alex Lawler in London;
Editing by Christopher Johnson, Dmitry Zhdannikov and William
Hardy)