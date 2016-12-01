Private equity funds, former oil execs eye Southeast Asia energy assets

* Looking to invest in assets in or close to production
* More realistic and distressed valuations driving interest
* Oil majors downsizing amid low prices, high debt
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Flush with cash, private
equity-backed firms and former oil industry executives are
eyeing energy assets in Southeast Asia as prolonged lower crude
prices drive oil majors hungry for cash to divest or seek
additional funds.
The firms are banking on a rapid rise in economic growth in
Southeast Asia - a region ripe with cheaper and smaller oil and
gas fields which are nearing production - to boost oil demand
and in turn enable them to resell the assets within a few years
at a profit.
Global investment firms such as KKR and Co and The
Carlyle Group are backing Southeast Asia-focused oil and
gas companies while at least half a dozen senior oil and gas
professionals have left illustrious careers with oil majors to
join funds or set up their own companies, industry sources told
Reuters.
"There is definitely a trend of more private equity firms
coming in and looking for good valuations and good
opportunities," said Michael Arruda, a partner in Baker Botts
law firm in Hong Kong.
"(They) are coming in particular as some of the oil majors
are going through downsizing and selloffs and they (private
equity firms) are looking for the right sized pieces to pick
up."
Investors are zeroing in on upstream assets in Southeast
Asia where economies are flexible and smaller, "digestible"
assets are becoming available, said Arruda.
While private equity firms have tried Southeast Asian energy
previously, at least one of them had to exit after being hit by
the plummet in oil prices last year.
But lower valuations of oil and gas assets are prompting
renewed interest in the sector, said Philip Jeyaretnam, chief
executive of law firm Dentons Rodyk.
In an Ernst and Young survey earlier this year of 100
managing directors and partners from private equity firms, all
of them expected to see more involvement in the Asia-Pacific oil
and gas sector, up from 79 percent in a 2013 survey.
While long-term fundamentals for oil demand remain robust,
low oil prices are putting pressure on the sector, resulting in
operational challenges and increasing debt, said Sanjeev Gupta,
head of Ernst and Young's Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas division.
Industry tracker Preqin says about 17 percent of private
equity firms are investing in oil and gas globally and about
two-thirds of them have a preference for Asia.
WHO'S GETTING INVOLVED
While actual oil and gas investments by private equity in
Southeast Asia have yet to materialise in significant numbers,
more firms are indicating their increased interest and attending
deal-making meetings, oil and gas lawyers told Reuters.
So far, Mandala Energy, a southeast Asia focused oil and gas
company backed by KKR is one of few to have invested.
It will invest almost $180 million for a 35 percent stake in
the Lemang production-sharing contract from Ramba Energy's
subsidiary PT Hexindo Gemilang Jaya in Indonesia last
year, according to Mandala's website.
KKR declined to comment on its oil and gas investments,
while Carlyle Group did not respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
Private equity-backed firms typically budget about $100 to
$200 million for each investment and are looking for assets
either in production or close to production they can exit in
5-10 years, the oil and gas lawyers told Reuters.
Bill Lafferrandre, who recently retired from ConocoPhillips
after 31 years to co-found exploration and production
firm Sea Dragon Resources, said it was a "great time" to acquire
assets.
"The quality of assets that are in the market are
improving...and buyer and seller expectations are coming more
into balance now as prices have stayed lower for quite a bit
longer," he said.
Lafferrandre is currently looking to acquire upstream oil
and gas assets in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and
Thailand, using funds from private equity and other investors.
He estimates there are more than 50 attractive oil and gas
assets in the appraisal to development stages, and sellers'
expectations of asset prices have come down by 25 to 30 percent
in the past year.
Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus opened an office
in Singapore this year to explore opportunities across Southeast
Asia, while Warburg Pincus backed-AAG Energy, private
equity funds Global Natural Resource Investments, Blue Water
Energy and Kerogen Capital are looking to invest in the region,
industry sources said.
AAG said it submitted a bid to acquire certain oil and gas
assets but did not specify if these assets were in Southeast
Asia. Warburg Pincus declined to comment while the other
companies did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
At least half a dozen senior management staff at oil and gas
companies, including Lafferrandre, Paul Blakeley who spent more
than 20 years at Repsol-owned Talisman Energy Inc and
Geoff Freer, who was with Mubadala Petroleum, are also looking
to raise funds to invest in the energy space in the region,
according to their LinkedIn profiles.
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)