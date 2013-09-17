Anadarko shuts more wells in Colorado after flood

Sept 17 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on
Tuesday it shut 670 operating wells and 20 miles of pipelines in
the Wattenberg oil and natural gas field in Colorado due to
recent floods.
Four of the company's 13 operating rigs are no longer
drilling for oil and gas after the floods blocked access to
roads, the company said.
Natural gas processing and compression operations have not
been affected by the floods and the majority of completion crews
- those performing the controversial hydraulic fracturing or
fracking process - are still working in the fields, the company
said in a statement.