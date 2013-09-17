版本:
Anadarko shuts more wells in Colorado after flood

Sept 17 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it shut 670 operating wells and 20 miles of pipelines in the Wattenberg oil and natural gas field in Colorado due to recent floods.

Four of the company's 13 operating rigs are no longer drilling for oil and gas after the floods blocked access to roads, the company said.

Natural gas processing and compression operations have not been affected by the floods and the majority of completion crews - those performing the controversial hydraulic fracturing or fracking process - are still working in the fields, the company said in a statement.
