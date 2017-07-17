FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon's Beaumont refinery HCU back at full output
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
2017年7月17日 / 凌晨5点48分 / 2 天内

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon's Beaumont refinery HCU back at full output

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    July 17 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 14: 
   
    * Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery HCU running at full production -sources                 
    * Total's Port Arthur, Texas, reformer to restart early next week -sources                 
    * PES reports alkylation unit startup at Phila. refinery                                   
    * Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery east plant reports FCCU shutdown                   
    * Total reports malfunction at Port Arthur, Texas refinery                                  
    * BP Whiting refinery operations normal despite flaring -source                            
    * Exxon confirms equipment malfunction at Joliet, Illinois refinery                        
    * TABLE-U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen up 15,000 bpd -IIR                         
    * Exxon reports flaring event at Joliet, Illinois refinery                                 
    * Phillips 66 reports FCCU emissions at Ferndale, Wash. refinery on July 4                 
   
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

