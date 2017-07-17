DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon's Beaumont refinery HCU back at full output

July 17 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 14: * Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery HCU running at full production -sources * Total's Port Arthur, Texas, reformer to restart early next week -sources * PES reports alkylation unit startup at Phila. refinery * Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery east plant reports FCCU shutdown * Total reports malfunction at Port Arthur, Texas refinery * BP Whiting refinery operations normal despite flaring -source * Exxon confirms equipment malfunction at Joliet, Illinois refinery * TABLE-U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen up 15,000 bpd -IIR * Exxon reports flaring event at Joliet, Illinois refinery * Phillips 66 reports FCCU emissions at Ferndale, Wash. refinery on July 4 =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: