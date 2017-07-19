DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Marathon Texas City refinery idled by crude unit leak

July 18 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 18: * Marathon Texas City refinery idled by crude unit leak -sources * Shell reports process unit upset at Deer Park, Texas facility * Marathon Galveston Bay residual HTU operating normally -sources * Marathon reports RHU compressor issue at Galveston Bay, Texas refinery * PES sees pump fire at Point Breeze crude unit - source * PBF reports charge pump failures in hydrocracker unit at Torrance refinery * PBF Energy reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Torrance, CA, refinery * PBF Energy shuts 43,000 bpd reformer at Delaware refinery - source * PBF Energy running 49,000 bpd coker at reduced rates - source * Valero warns of planned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery * PBF Energy warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA, refinery =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: