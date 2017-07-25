FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery completes reformer restart
2017年7月25日

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery completes reformer restart

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    July 24 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 24: 
    
    * Monroe to restore rates at Penn. refinery Monday night - sources                        
    * Citgo says experienced unit upset at Lake Charles, La. refinery on July 23              
    * Shell reports emissions at Martinez, Calif. refinery                                     
    * Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery completes reformer restart -sources                   
    * Total Port Arthur refinery restarting reformer -sources                                 
    * Marathon reports planned work at Texas City refinery                                    
    * Marathon Texas City refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul -sources                      

===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

