DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery completes reformer restart

July 24 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 24: * Monroe to restore rates at Penn. refinery Monday night - sources * Citgo says experienced unit upset at Lake Charles, La. refinery on July 23 * Shell reports emissions at Martinez, Calif. refinery * Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery completes reformer restart -sources * Total Port Arthur refinery restarting reformer -sources * Marathon reports planned work at Texas City refinery * Marathon Texas City refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul -sources =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: