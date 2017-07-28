DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18

July 27 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 27: * Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18 -sources * Valero says refineries to run up to 93 pct of capacity in 3rd qtr of 2017 * Valero says switched refineries to light crude slate in June * Petrobras Pasadena, Tx, refinery reports various unit startups * Petrobras Pasadena, Texas, refinery reports FCC, associated unit shutdowns * Petrobras reports multiple units shut at Pasadena, Texas refinery * Shell reports process upset at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 24 * Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Wilmington, CA, refinery =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: