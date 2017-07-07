DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis gasoline unit repairs may take 2 weeks - sources

July 7 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 6-7: * Exxon reports equipment malfunction at Joliet, Illinois refinery * Chevron reports unit startup at Richmond, Calif. refinery on June 25 * Exxon reports electrical substation trip at Beaumont, Texas refinery * Controlled unit shutdown at Valero Benicia refinery - City alert * Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts hydrotreater: sources * Exxon shuts Beaumont, Texas hydrocracker for electrical repairs -sources * Shell's Convent refinery's gasoline, alky units restart near end: sources * Valero Memphis gasoline unit repairs may take 2 weeks -sources =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: