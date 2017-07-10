FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources
2017年7月10日 / 凌晨3点57分 / 2 天前

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources

1 分钟阅读

    July 9 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 7-9: 
    
    * Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery- community line                         
    * Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources                             
 
    * Valero begins gasoline unit repairs at Memphis refinery -sources                          
    * Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery plans weekend HCU restart: sources                       

    
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

