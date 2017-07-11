FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Beaumont refinery shuts HCU due to leak -sources
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 凌晨3点28分 / 1 天前

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon Beaumont refinery shuts HCU due to leak -sources

2 分钟阅读

    July 10 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 10: 
    
    * Shell Convent refinery restarts gasoline, alkylation units -sources                       
    * Total Port Arthur refinery shuts reformer for repairs -sources                            
    * Marathon Texas City gasoline unit shut for repair -sources                                
    * Exxon Beaumont, Texas plant reports control valve malfunction on July 9                   
    * Valero Memphis gasoline unit may restart Mon or Tues -sources                             
    * PBF reports emissions at Torrance, Calif. refinery                                        
    * Exxon Beaumont refinery shuts hydrocracker due to leak -sources                           
    * Marathon's Texas City refinery reports work on FCC regenerator                            
    * Shell reports pipe leak at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 7                            
    
    
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below