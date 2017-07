DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis gasoline unit boosting output after restart-sources

July 13 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 12: * CVR Wynnewood, Okla. refinery reports emissions on July 7 * HollyFrontier reports emissions at Tulsa West refinery * Phillips 66 says planned work underway at Rodeo, Calif. refinery * Total Port Arthur refinery hydrotreater shut -sources * Valero Memphis gasoline unit boosting output after restart-sources * Phillips 66 Borger, Texas refinery reports flaring * Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: