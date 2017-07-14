DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker

July 14 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 13: * Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker -sources * Exxon says brief flaring at Joliet, Illinois refinery =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: