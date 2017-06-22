Renewable energy no longer a niche to institutional investors

| NEW YORK, June 22
NEW YORK, June 22 Institutional investors
remain eager to put money to work on renewable energy projects
even as U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to revive their
chief competitor: coal, financial executives said at a
conference this week.
"Five or six years ago, funds weren't specifically targeting
renewable investment; today it's a key component of
infrastructure investment," said David Giordano, managing
director and head of North American, Latin American and Asia
Pacific investments at BlackRock, on the sidelines of the
Renewable Energy Finance Forum in New York.
Giordano, who is also a board member of the American Council
on Renewable Energy, which put on the forum, said renewable
energy was no longer considered a niche.
BlackRock's renewable infrastructure investment platform,
launched in 2012 by Giordano's team, now manages more than $4
billion in client assets, mostly in wind and solar projects.
Strong interest in green energy comes as Trump is
championing fossil fuels and targeting environmental regulations
as job killers. Trump’s administration, however, has made no
moves to target federal tax incentives for renewable energy
projects, which have helped make the technologies more
competitive with traditional fuels like coal and natural gas,
thanks mainly to bipartisan support in Congress.
Even without federal government involvement, executives
noted that U.S. cities, states and corporations appear committed
to renewable energy, as do most other countries. This should
help projects attract capital in an era of low interest rates.
"We have seen considerable interest from a wide range of
investor classes, including infrastructure funds, insurance
companies, pension funds, money managers and corporations," said
Raymond Wood, managing director and global head of power and
renewables at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Major U.S. corporations such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and General Motors Co have become some of America’s
biggest buyers of renewable energy in recent years, according to
industry figures reviewed by Reuters.
Wood noted that wind and solar developers together have
added about 40 gigawatts to the U.S. grid over the past two
years, bringing total installed wind and solar capacity to about
120 gigawatts.
After 15 to 20 years of growth, "it's telling that the
system has added a third of its total capacity in the past two
years," he said. "Practically speaking, renewables deployment
has hit escape velocity. Experts see enormous additional
installations between 2017-2020."
Wood said the bank's sustainability investment goal was $50
billion in 2013, but the target has grown to $125 billion by
2025.
He pointed to a deal in February in which Canada's
investment fund manager Alberta Investment Corp teamed with U.S.
power utility company AES Corp to buy FTP Power Llc,
which builds utility-scale solar projects, for $853 million in
cash.
While Bank of America was not involved in that deal, Wood
said it illustrated growing institutional investor interest in
the sector. Nick Knapp, managing director at CohnReznick
Capital, said that deal also showed that utilities have a
growing appetite for renewables.
Knapp said wind and solar project developers have many more
financing options now than traditional utility power purchase
agreements. Corporations are making agreements directly, and
banks and other financers have developed hedges and other more
nuanced financing options to attract investors.
Knapp said CohnReznick Capital has closed more than 90 M&A
and project finance renewable energy transactions in the last
few years, with an aggregate asset value of about $12 billion.
U.S. corporate demand for energy has "changed the dynamics
of the industry," he said.
Corporate interest "forces utilities to increase their
exposure," Knapp said. "We've passed that inflection point."
(Reporting By Dave Gregorio; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Jonathan Oatis)