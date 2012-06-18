UPDATE 2-Japan OKs renewable subsidy in shift from nuclear power

* Feed-in tariffs will mean higher rates for renewables
* Japan trying to move away from nuclear power after
Fukushima disaster
By Yuko Inoue and Leonora Walet
TOKYO, June 18 Japan approved on Monday
incentives for renewable energy that could unleash billions of
dollars in clean-energy investment and help the world's
third-biggest economy shift away from a reliance on nuclear
power after the Fukushima disaster.
Industry Minister Yukio Edano approved the introduction of
feed-in tariffs (FIT). The move could expand revenue from
renewable generation and related equipment to more than $30
billion by 2016, brokerage CLSA estimates.
The subsidies from July 1 are one of the few certainties in
Japan's energy landscape, where the government has gone back to
the drawing board to write a power policy after the Fukushima
radiation crisis, the world's worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl in 1986.
The push for renewables is aimed at cutting reliance on not
only nuclear, but pricey oil and liquefied natural gas for
energy needs.
The FIT scheme requires Japanese utilities to buy
electricity from renewable sources such as solar, wind and
geothermal at pre-set premiums for up to 20 years. Costs will be
passed on to consumers through higher bills.
The price for solar-generated electricity will be 42 yen (53
U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour (kWh), more than double the tariff
offered in Germany and over three times that paid in China.
The price for wind power will be at least 23.1 yen per kWh,
compared with as low as 4.87 euro cents (6 U.S. cents) in
Germany.
FIT subsidies have spurred explosive growth in renewable
energy in countries such as Germany, which has nearly tripled
its output in less than a decade.
LOW BASE
Still, Japan's aim to accelerate investment in safer,
cleaner and self-sufficient energy is starting from a low base:
renewable sources apart from large hydro-electric dams account
for only 1 percent of power supply in Japan.
Nuclear power accounted for almost 30 percent of Japan's
electricity supply before an earthquake and tsunami on March 11
last year triggered the Fukushima disaster.
About 60 percent came from oil, coal and gas, but that share
has risen to almost 90 percent as safety concerns led to all of
Japan's 50 reactors being shut. The rest of Japan's electricity
comes mostly from hydro.
The government estimates capacity from renewable energy will
increase to 22,000 megawatts by the end of March 2013, up from
19,450 MW in March 2012, with 2,000 MW of that from solar
panels. This would boost the share of renewable energy,
excluding large-sized hydro, in electricity to around 2 percent
by March 2013.
Japan has huge potential to generate renewable energy from
the sun, wind and geothermal, analysts say.
CLSA Asia-Pacific predicts solar capacity will jump to about
19 gigawatts by 2016 from about 5 GW or less now, while wind
capacity may reach 7.6 GW in four years.
The subsidies will benefit solar panel makers Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp and solar project installer
Sekisui Chemicals, along with wind farm developers such
as Toyota Tsusho and Japan Wind Development.
But foreign makers of solar panels - including Suntech Power
Holdings, Trina Solar and Canadian Solar - are also
targeting Japan's market.
"We believe the biggest change in market dynamics in the
coming year will be a flood of cheap foreign panel manufacturers
into Japan," said CLSA analyst Penn Bowers.
POWER CUTS PUSH DRIVE FOR SELF-SUFFICIENCY
Near Sendai on Japan's northeast cost, which was devastated
by the earthquake and tsunami, memories of power cuts are fresh,
prompting a drive for self-sufficiency.
"People had to queue for hours several times a week to
charge their cell phones during the blackouts, which lasted for
up to three weeks," said Naoaki Ando, the manager of an office
near Sendai of Sekisui House, Japan's biggest ho m e builder.
In a suburb of Sendai, Sekisui plans to complete a block of
431 houses fitted with solar panels within two-and-a-half years.
Odawara, a city of 200,000 south of Tokyo, is setting up its
own power company that will install solar panels at public
facilities and sell electricity to Tokyo Electric Power Co
, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
that was wrecked in the disaster.
Residents who want to install panels on their homes will
also get subsidies.
"The high purchasing price under the feed-in tariff system
is great news for us," said Kazuhiko Katano, an official in
Odawara's Energy Promotion Division. "The higher the price, the
faster the penetration of panels will be."