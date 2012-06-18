Japan govt approves subsidies for renewable energy

PRESS DIGEST- The New York Times business news - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's government approved subsidies for renewable energy sources on Monday in a scheme that will start from July 1.
The approval by trade and industry minister Yukio Edano marks the final go-ahead for new incentives for renewable energy that could unleash billions of dollars of investment in clean-energy and help Japan shift away from nuclear power.
Edano approved recommendations made by an advisory panel that set the level utilities must pay for electricity supplied from solar, wind and other sources of renewable energy.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and to run to March 30.
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)