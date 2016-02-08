Sheltered from biggest risks, green fuel to ride out oil crash

* Second year of declining oil and gas investment predicted
* Cost of renewables plummeting, mature oil extraction cost
rising
* U.S. shale, OPEC complicate oil price recovery
* Onshore wind can be cheapest source of power
By Bate Felix and Barbara Lewis
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Feb 8 Green power is cheap
enough to compete with fossil fuels and will buck the trend of
falling investment in oil and gas as it can offer long-term
returns sheltered from political risk, investors and industry
analysts say.
Oil prices have dropped by around 75 percent since
mid-2014, leading the International Energy Agency (IEA) to
predict a second successive year of falling hydrocarbon
investment, marking the most sustained decline since the 1980s.
In the last boom-bust cycle of 2008-2009, a crash squeezed
all energy capital expenditure as power generators turned to
cheap fossil fuel, which rebounded swiftly.
The differences this time include the depth of uncertainty
over any oil price recovery following the U.S. shale revolution
and a rift in the OPEC oil producers' club that makes agreement
on output cuts to remove oversupply tougher than usual.
Last December's Paris Agreement on climate change,
meanwhile, is the first truly global deal, bringing in China and
the United States. The accord is vague and has yet to be
ratified but its very existence emboldens investors to move away
from hydrocarbon fuel.
"Fossil fuel technologies no matter how efficient will face
greater and significant challenges," Hendrik Bourgeois, vice
president European affairs at General Electric, said in
Brussels on Monday.
David King, Britain's special representative for climate
change, said the flurry of renewable deals on the sidelines of
the Paris conference, could have created "a self-accelerating
process".
"We are talking about the world's biggest (new) market, it
puts laptops into the shade. This (renewable energy) market is
going to be by 2020 between $2ans $3 trillion a year," he said.
Pension funds, looking to the very long term, say the smart
money is shifting from oil and gas.
Representing the public sector, the largest multilateral
lender the European Investment Bank, whose loans seek to
underpin European Union policy, in January announced it lent
record amounts for climate-related projects in 2015 and
predicted the trend would continue.
COMPETITION WITH GAS
The gas lobby is pushing for natural gas, which is half as
polluting as coal, to have a central role in a transition to the
low-carbon economy the Paris Agreement promotes, but analysts
say renewables can compete.
Improved technology means onshore wind is often the cheapest
energy, with costs as low as 4 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour
(kWh), although offshore is still expensive at 10-22 cents kWh,
the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said.
Natural gas generation can be below 4 cents in nations such
as Russia, where gas is very cheap. Elsewhere, it costs up to 8
cents to generate power from pipeline gas and up to 14 cents
from liquefied natural gas.
While oil and gas expenditure fell 20 percent last year,
renewable investment rose, even as upfront capital costs - the
only significant expenditure given wind and solar is free - keep
falling.
New renewable energy investment in 2015 rose to $280
billion, up from $270 billion in 2014, IRENA said, adding the
growth would continue.
Some energy majors, groaning under increased exploration
costs for ageing fields as well as crashing oil prices, also
grasp the logic of diversifying.
Total has pledged to invest $500 million per year
in new forms of energy and has set up a $150 million venture
fund to invest in renewable start-ups.
Renewables make up only 3 percent of Total's portfolio - a
share expected to reach 10 percent by 2030.
(Editing by Nina Chestney and David Evans)