WRAPUP 2-Exxon, Chevron results boosted by refining as oil prices slip

Oct 31 A surge in refining profits boosted
quarterly results at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp
, helping to offset declining oil and gas production and
falling crude oil prices.
Both companies reported better-than-expected third-quarter
profits on Friday, with executives touting the importance of
owning massive refineries alongside oil and gas wells. Refining
profits tend to rise when oil prices fall, though low prices
dent the profitability of wells. Having both in a company stable
can allow for a bit of insurance during price swings.
"Exxon Mobil's quarterly results demonstrate the strength of
our integrated business model," Chief Executive Officer Rex
Tillerson said in a statement after his company posted results.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil producer after Exxon
Mobil, said production sagged as new wells failed to offset
declines at old wells. Still, the fall in crude oil prices in
recent months - down about 25 percent since July - helped profit
at the company's refining unit jump nearly fourfold.
"It was a common theme for both companies," said Brian
Youngberg, an oil company analyst with Edward Jones in St.
Louis. "Refining exceeded expectations and basically offset
lower oil prices and the lack of production growth."
Shares of Chevron dipped 0.1 percent to $117.18 while Exxon
edged up 0.3 percent at $94.75.
